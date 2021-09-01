Top Digital Media Studio Mythical Entertainment to Develop Synthetic Voices with Veritone MARVEL.ai

Veritone MARVEL.ai to create and manage voice models for Mythical Entertainment, whose shows reach 75 million YouTube subscribers

DENVER, September 01, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s largest media companies, Veritone’s latest customer announced today MARVEL.ai, the enterprise’s end-to-end voice as a service (VaaS) solution. Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, better known as Rhett & Link, founders of the creator-led content studio Mythical Entertainment and hosts of the internet’s most popular daily show, “Mythical Good Morning“, will use Veritone MARVEL.ai to create, manage, license and monetize their own hyper-realistic synthetic voices.

Voice commerce should hit $ 80 billion by 2023. Fueling this growth, Veritone MARVEL.ai supports both text-to-speech and text-to-speech processes, delivering the first comprehensive suite of end-to-end speech features and functionality. Built on aiWARE, Veritones’ proprietary operating system for artificial intelligence, Veritone MARVEL.ai enables users to take advantage of multiple top-notch speech engines, ensuring they are using the most logical solution for their specific needs. . aiWARE also gives Veritone MARVEL.ai users the ability to combine the best voice engines with other cognitive abilities such as foreign language translation, sentiment analysis and content classification to create high quality content, personalized and localized on a large scale.

Veritone MARVEL.ais synthetic voice technology will enable Rhett & Link to increase the value of their content by localizing their popular shows, developing new monetization channels and leveraging their branded voices to create new content opportunities .

“Synthetic voice is a fascinating technology and is definitely part of the future of media,” said Rhett & Link. “The opportunity to create our own AI-powered voices was incredibly exciting for us, because testing new and exciting ideas is exactly what we do best at Mythical. Taking our already innovative content to new technological heights will not only provide additional distribution and monetization options for our content, but also allow us to reach more viewers around the world. “

“I can’t wait to hear my own synthetic voice speak French,” Rhett said. Link added, “The possibilities for creating new content and connecting with viewers beyond our core English speaking audience are endless.”

As a provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s largest media companies, leading sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content networks, Veritone includes influencers digital technologies as a key element of its growth strategy. Combining the powerful voices of one of YouTube’s most followed channels with our pioneering VaaS solution presents a new way for creators to stay ahead of rapidly evolving trends in content creation and development. of creative content. Synthetic Voice is poised to transform the way content is created by individual creators and in the media and entertainment industry, as well as the way it is localized in many other markets.

“We’re excited to see the adoption of our MARVEL.ai voice-as-a-service solution by content creators like Rhett & Link of Good Mythical Morning,” said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. “We created MARVEL.ai with innovative content creators in mind. We are confident the duo will surprise us all with what they are capable of creating and who they can reach through the personalization and localization only available through the synthetic voice. “

Veritone MARVEL.ai is a pioneer of VaaS solutions that store, automate and protect synthetic voice models. Veritone is dedicated to global best practices for appropriate synthetic voice content and is an active member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and the Open Voice Network.

Veritone also brings its digital content licensing expertise to Veritone MARVEL.ai. As one of the world’s largest libraries of historical and breaking news and sports coverage, Veritone Licensing has worked with some of the best-known brands to navigate the complexities of content compliance and permissions. Building on this expertise, Veritone will ensure that Rhett & Links voice content is not only protected, but that they have the means to easily manage, distribute and monetize their synthetic voices.

To learn more about Veritone MARVEL.ai and to access a free trial of Veritone MARVEL.ai, please visit: https://www.marvel.ai.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both business and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI development tools make it easy for its customers and partners to develop and deploy custom applications that harness the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About legendary entertainment

Mythical is a premier internet entertainment studio run by YouTube creators Rhett & Link. The company’s owned and operated YouTube channels have racked up 75 million subscribers and 25 billion lifetime views, and its combined followers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok and Twitter surpass 50 million. Rhett & Link hosts the internet’s most popular daily show, Good Mythical Morning, now in its 9th year, which enjoys an audience comparable to the biggest TV talk shows. In 2019, Mythical completed the first major merger and acquisition transaction in the YouTube space by acquiring comedy brand Smosh, one of the world’s largest and longest-running internet media companies, and quickly brought it down to the profitability. In 2020, Mythical further expanded its portfolio by launching the culinary content brand Mythical Kitchen. As part of its core video business and ancillary products including podcasting, DTC clothing and grooming products, live tours, book publishing, branded content and a subscription fan club, Mythical employs over 100 people. The company is fully independent and self-financed.

