Hamburg-er Fest, Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show, Best Judas Priest Concert Weekend Events – Daily Local





The following events are planned this weekend across the region: The 18th Taste of Hamburg-er Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hamburg, Berks County. The festival, which typically attracts thousands of visitors, will feature burger tasting competitions, over 30 burger stalls, four stages of non-stop musical entertainment, numerous contests, activities for kids, local art and handicrafts, etc. Beer and Wine Patty-O and Budweiser & Burgers Beer Garden will remain open until 7 p.m. Admission is free and parking is $ 5 in four designated areas. For more details, visit tasteofhamburger.com. Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show & Country Fair takes place Saturday through Monday at the Competition Grounds, 5 Nantmeal Road, Glenmoore. The equestrian competition takes place all weekend, rain or shine. The fair opens daily at 11 a.m. and parking is $ 10 per car, free after 4 p.m. See the fair calendar on ludwigshorseshow.com for the full program of events. Judas Priest kicks off his “50 Heavy Metal Years Tour” Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Santander Arena, Reading. The tour supports the highest priestly career album, “Firepower”, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. The opening will be Sabaton. Judas Priest was formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England, and throughout the 1970s Priest was commissioned to help pave the way for metal with classic songs such as “Sad Wings of Destiny” (1976) , “Sin After Sin” (1977) and “Hell Bent for Leather” (1978), as well as one of the best live recordings of the genre “Unleashed in the East” (1979). During the 1980s, they became world headliners with all-time classics such as ‘British Steel’ (1980) and ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ (1982), and were one of the first metal groups to be adopted at the time. -MTV in full swing. Tickets start at $ 39.50 on ticketmaster.com. Fathom Events presents a screening of the 30th anniversary of the action thriller “Backdraft” on Sunday and Wednesday in select theaters. The film, directed by Ron Howard, is filled with some of the most awe-inspiring fire sequences ever to be filmed. Kurt Russell and William Baldwin play the two conflicting McCaffrey brothers carrying on a heroic family tradition as Chicago firefighters. When a puzzling series of arson attacks are reported, the McCaffrey are forced to put their differences aside to unravel the mystery surrounding these explosive crimes. Also on the bill are Scott Glenn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rebecca DeMornay, Donald Sutherland and Robert DeNiro. In addition to “Backdraft”, participants will see the “Explosive stunts” feature. For participating theaters and schedules, visit fathomevents.com. The Long’s Park Art Festival will be held Friday through Sunday in Long’s Park, Lancaster. The festival features more than 200 national artists from 30 states and Canada, who converge on the park to create an outdoor art gallery with live music, food, wine and craft beer. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Three-day passes cost $ 18 and a one-day pass costs $ 12 to longspark.org. Proceeds benefit the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation nonprofit and their ongoing efforts to bring art, culture and music to the Lancaster community. The Made in America festival returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday. Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A $ AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pierre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta are scheduled to perform on Saturday. and Destiny Conrad. Sunday’s lineup includes Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Freddie Gibbs, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lloyd Banks, Foushee, Mariah the Scientist, Mozzy, Cazzu, Capella Gray and 26AR. To purchase one-day or two-day tickets, visit madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com. Rivet: Canteen and Assembly, Pottstown, presents a free outdoor Sponge and Big Green Limousine concert Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in its back parking lot. The concert coincides with the Red Horse Motoring Club’s Pottstown Nights Car Show, featuring special guest Paul Teutul Jr. from the reality TV series “American Chopper”. The concert will move indoors if it rains. There will be food trucks on site. Get the Led Out takes over the Sellersville Theater this weekend with its homage to Led Zeppelin. The shows are scheduled at 8 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $ 59.50 to $ 80 at st94.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/2021/09/01/hamburg-er-fest-ludwigs-corner-horse-show-judas-priest-concert-top-weekend-events/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos