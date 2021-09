Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is launching a new company to invest, in partnership with young brands in these segments

The actor said his new venture will deliberately invest in lifestyle, health and wellness brands (Photo: Malaika Arora / Instagram and Rishabh Kumar Photography) Bollywood actor and strategic startup investor Malaika Arora on Wednesday launched Malaika Arora Ventures to invest in and partner with select brands in the lifestyle, health and wellness segments. The actor, through his new venture, will actively seek out businesses and opportunities with a common vision – organically helping brands and businesses grow and reach consumers to spread the message of a healthy lifestyle, according to a company press release. Arora is one of a number of Indian celebrities who have supported startups in the past including Katrina Kaif (Nykaa), Alia Bhatt (Nykaa), Deepika Padukone (FrontRow), Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Digit Insurance), Sunil Shetty (Bardo), Madhuri Dixit (GOQii), Saumya Tandon (Jugnoo), Boman Irani (Rooter), etc. Arora had already supported the Label Life e-commerce brand in the fashion space, SARVA Yoga in fitness, Nude Bowl by Rebel Food in the own catering space. The actor said his new venture will be investing in lifestyle, health and wellness brands on purpose. We are already in talks with other brands of this type and we are expanding into the segment of overall wellness, including beauty and health… So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface yet. MAV plans to dig deeper and establish itself as a major player in this industry, Arora added. Also Read: SME Point Of Sale Player Mswipe Seeks 3X Growth In Number Of Merchants By 2024, Target To Acquire NBFC License Most of the current companies associated with Arora, the statement said, have a long-term vision of growing and developing into a brand of over Rs 100 crore and have partnered with Arora for this purpose. The actor is currently the Style Editor at Label Life for the latest fashion curation for the portal and also the co-founder of SARVA Yoga with his business partner Sarvesh Shashi and the founder of Nude Bowls.According to Statista, the retail value of the health and wellness market in India was approximately $ 8.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach nearly $ 16 billion by 2023. The CAGR of growth would be 14% between 2019 and 2023. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

