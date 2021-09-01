Best Bollywood Movies For Foodies





Are you a food lover and do you enjoy watching Bollywood movies too. So today we are going to tell you about 5 Bollywood movies that are made about food where romance and comedy are mixed with food. Food is shown in the names of all of those Bollywood movies or reading the name suggests the movie has something to do with it. THE LUNCH BOX Someone has rightly said that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach and the 2013 movie The Lunchbox absolutely proves it. The never-told love story between Irrfan and Nimrat Kaur in this film leaves a mark in people’s hearts. You will also see Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this movie. All of the actors put their lives in this movie doing a great job. If you are a food lover and haven’t seen this movie then you must watch this movie once. LUV SHUV TEY CHICKEN KHURANA Watching this movie may remind you of Kung Fu Panda animated movie as this movie is based on how to cook delicious chicken dish. The film is excellent. You will be able to see the formidable chemistry of Huma Qureshi and Kunal Kapoor in the film. A huge amount of spice was applied in this movie. This film was released in 2012. RAMJI LONDON-WALEY R Madhavan played the role of an Indian chief in this film who travels to London looking for a job but does not get one. This comic film is aimed at all vegetarian gourmets. Amitabh Bachchan also played the guest role in this film. This film was released in 2005. Which was very appreciated by the public. BAARCHI This romantic comedy film was released in 1972. Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan were in the lead roles in this film and both played their roles well. Rajesh Khanna goes to Jaya Bachchan’s house and becomes a cook in this film. You will surely love this movie that revolves around the best love story food.

