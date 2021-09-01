Imran Khan: TV actors are frustrated, someone told me kya public gadhi hai? ‘

He’s been a part of showbiz for three decades now, and Imran Khan doesn’t want to sum it up already. It’s always on, he laughs.

The actor began his acting career with Inteha Pyaar Ki alongside Rishi Kapoor, and went on to star in films such as Sooryavansham, Heroin, and TV shows Tara and Beyhadh. I did not rate it, but there is a sher from Sahir Ludhianvi that I like to repeat Jaise ke ab tak tere saath kati hai, baaki bhi aise hi guzar jaaye toh achha hai. The way the industry treated me, gave me work, the love that people gave me, if I get the exact same thing in times to come, that’s enough for me to survive, he said.

Agreeing that the industry is ruthless, he thinks the action cannot be taken. Khan also went into production. You have to grow, evolve, you cannot be static. I threw myself into directing to broaden my horizon, but at the same time, I never left acting because it’s my USP, he feels.

Another observation he makes to prove his point is the show he’s currently playing on and his interaction with his co-stars. Television actors are frustrated. I am currently working on a show i stood once with shahbaz khan and others they said kya public gadhi hai, kuchh bhi karo logic nahi hai, set pe bhi logic nahi hai i said dont work for them , you work because your work is seen by me, or an actor friend. Whether there is any logic or not, you are not doing it for the Kanpur or Barabanki audience, you are doing it for a class audience. Maybe someone would look at it and say kabse kaam kar raha hai, Khan says, adding that the motivation to work is for some good people who might watch.