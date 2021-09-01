Akshay Kumars BellBottom Spelled Joy, Movie Theater Owners Say | Bollywood

Considering that cinemas are still operating with limited capacity, and even closed in some places, the release of Akshay Kumars The lower end of the bell was a huge risk. However, the gamble paid off well, with the film turning the box office wheel in the right direction, paving the way for a revival of the big screen.

As the first major Hindi film to hit theaters after the pandemic crisis, it brought hope and confidence to cinema owners. In the history of cinema, this move by Akshay Kumar, (producers) Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani will be considered a revolutionary decision. It made it possible to revive the activity of cinematographic exploitation. The film holds up in week two, shares Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures and president of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI).

Cinema owners have been eagerly awaiting the return of the magic of the big screen. We were happy that Akshay started this recovery process. We hope that the momentum created by the fantastic response to The lower end of the bell the past week would mark the start of our revival, says Rajender Singh Jyala, Director of Programming at INOX Leisure Ltd.

Starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma S Qureshi, director Ranjit M Tewari, produced by Pooja Entertainment, released August 19. The film is closer to 30 crore in India, with business growth overseas as well, particularly in the UK and North America.

Trade expert Joginder Tuteja praises the team for their decision to look at the course correction as a whole, rather than the profits. The movie comes with crossover potential 150 crore, and the producers knew they couldn’t hit that mark with all the restrictions. Still, they took the risk, and now it’s growing steadily, he says.

Bell Bottom the growing collections are likely to encourage other production houses and exhibitors as well. When good content arrives in a movie theater, collections arrive. The second Sunday film collection was the same as the first Sunday. It inspires confidence in the cinema exhibition sector. I am convinced that the numbers will only increase and serve as a benchmark for others, says Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis.

The success of the film is also reflected in the single screens. Raj Kumar Mehrotra, General Manager of Delhis Delite Cinema, shares: The film had sold out this weekend. All security measures are observed.

Officials of Rajmandir Cinema, Jaipur also sent a shout to the The lower end of the bell team, as they wrote on Twitter: We sincerely thank @akshaykumar @jackkybhagnani for giving cinemas a shot in the midst of the pandemic by posting the backdrop ..! A much better response in the 2nd week (sic).

In South India, business guru Sreedhar Pillai of Chennai tells us that the movie had many household shows in the first week itself. Akshay Kumar does not bahut confidence se apni cinema cinemas ko di, restarting the business. It’s a good start.

Now, movie theater owners in Maharashtra are waiting for the green signal to bring movie theaters back to life. Looking at this success story, we want theaters to open in our state as well.

The team did a commendable job and I hope we see the same magic here soon, hopes Arvind Chapalkar of Punes City Pride Multiplexes.

Manoj Desai, executive director of Mumbai multiplex G7 (Gaiety Galaxy) and Maratha Mandir cinema, adds: Hum bol bol ke thak chuke hain. We hope to have been cleared to open with 50% capacity.

Theater workers rejoice

Alongside movie theater owners, even employees are happy with the positivity that The lower end of the bell provoked. Galib Khan, ticketing manager at JP Cinemas, Madhya Pradesh, says Akshay sirs film is doing well. Sunday ko saare shows houseful the. Kaam ki bahut chal rahi thi shortage. Now with The lower end of the bell revive business, we can expect regular income.

Satish Gole, director of cinema at a single screen cinema in Delhi, believes that it is thanks to the efforts of the film team that people do not hesitate to leave their homes to watch a movie on the big screen. It’s a good sign for the theaters and the company, which also helps us, the employees, he says.