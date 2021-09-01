Jacksonville’s 13th-floor haunted house recruits actors





JACKSONVILLE, Florida Want to scare? 13th Floor Haunted House is currently looking to hire actors ready to unleash their inner ghoul for the 2021 season. Don’t want to act but still need a job? No problem! The 13th Floor is also looking for customer service and operations staff, including cashiers, makeup artists, ticket scanners, parking attendants, hostesses, line and security staff. VOTE NOW: Vote for Jacksonville’s best haunted house | JaxBest All applicants must be at least 18 years old to audition or be interviewed. All interviews and hearings must be scheduled by appointment. Those interested in applying can complete an application located here. A d Acting experience is not required to audition, just love for all things Halloween, said Logan Sharpe, general manager of 13th Floor Jacksonville. We have some really fun and scary themes this year, so we were looking for actors who could bring these characters to life. Eligible applicants will be contacted by the 13th Floor Team Leaders for an in-person interview or audition. Those who audition for acting positions are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Candidates are not required to prepare a monologue; Members of the 13th Floor team will guide each candidate through the audition process. The 13th Floor Haunted House will be open select nights from September 11 through November 6. 13th floor was on 2019 JaxBest winner for the best haunted house. A d Click here for more information.

