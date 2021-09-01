Why Ted Lasso’s actor Brett Goldstein could be a great Wolverine

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: Brett Goldstein attends Apple’s “Ted Lasso” Season 2 premiere … [+] at the Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

Ted lasso Actor and writer Brett Goldstein, who plays former football star Roy Kent on the series, is currently getting a well-deserved spotlight after his groundbreaking performance in the first season of the Apple TV + program. Goldstein, whose acting and writing rose in conjunction with his characters’ post-football life arc in season two, is set to be catapulted into yet another major project soon with the accolades he received from his work in Ted lasso.

So why not the MCU? Currently, fans of the Marvels Cinematic Universe are salivating over the trailer for Spider-Man: No Path Home recently abandoned. But, there could be even more anticipation down the road as to who will reboot one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time: Wolverine. Hugh Jackman has argued for several years that his time is over with the character.

The look

Comic book purists have always taken into account that Wolverine is small. Hugh Jackman has been able to portray the mutant in a legendary fashion for 10 films in 17 years despite being 62 years old. Goldstein is closer to the Logan from the comics at 511.

Brett could get more of Wolverine’s essence with his dark hair and athletic build. Jackman’s training to prepare for the role of the Canadian superhero has become a legend. Goldstein, as well as the actors playing his football teammates on Ted lasso, probably got used to working out in the gym to represent a professional athlete.

If Marvel Studios is looking for a younger Wolverine (Jackman is 52), Brett could be successful at 41. Even though Logan is revived with an X-Men reboot with a younger cast, Wolverine serves better as a veteran presence like Roy Kent.

The voice

For most Wolverine and X-Men fans, voiceover actor Cal Dodds renders a throaty, cutting take on Foxs ‘Wolverine in the early’ 90s. X-Men: The Animated Series the cartoon plays in their heads on a thought or mention of the man Adamantium. Hugh Jackman undoubtedly put his stamp on Logan’s voice, including a scream that sometimes seemed to mirror Dodds’ tone.

Robust postage stamp from Bretts displayed in Ted lasso because Roy is not too far from the sweet spot. No doubt he can do it.

Actor chops

Don’t let wellness nature and witty lines spring from Lasso and Roy Kent is cheating on you, Brett can act. The UK native won a 2021 Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his work as Kent and has a great chance of winning the award on September 19. He boasts 37 actor credits including his recurring role as Tom in the Ricky Gervais Netflix series Derek.

We saw glimpses of Goldstein on as Kent in Ted lasso and it is a sight to see. It’s easy to imagine Brett taking things to another level to properly capture the rage of the berserker Wolverines.

Some might wonder if someone with a background in comedy who worked as a stand-up like Goldstein could pull off an iconically tough and deep character like Wolverine; But, they should remember that Michael Keaton started out as a comedian and majored in comedies before becoming most fan-favorite black knight on the big screen, who shares many of Wolverine’s darker personality traits.

Marvel has been silent on Wolverine’s future plans, so it’s unclear who could potentially be on their shortlist to take on the role. If Goldstein isn’t on their radar, he should be. Would love to see him pick up claws in addition to a soccer ball in the near future.