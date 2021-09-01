‘Q-Force’ review – The Hollywood Reporter

At the top of his The wedding of my best friend popularity and in reference to one of his funny jokes from this hit romantic comedy, Rupert Everett has become the subject of occasional speculation on “Next James Bond”. There were even various points where Everett discussed or even went so far as to publicly announce his intention to do a project that was inevitably described in the trades as a “gay secret agent” movie or, more easily, like a “gay James Bond”. . “

The whispers about redesigning or reimagining James Bond never ceased, but the vision Everett proposed never came to fruition. The progress of representation has come a long way since the end of the 20th century, and Q-Force, Netflix’s new animated gay spy comedy, reportedly blew audiences away in 1997. Perhaps the most revolutionary thing about the show is how it feels in 2021. Q-Force plays out like a conversation between the funniest people on Gay Twitter around 2016. Some of them even write for the show!

Q-Force The bottom line

A certain visual and vocal energy, but far too dependent on stereotypes to feel fresh.



He has the change from the first season of The two others or a later season of Will & Grace. Or, in other words, if that not especially young, white, straight TV reviewer can recognize all the jargon and get – and often even anticipate – all the punchlines, then you’re not really moving the channels (reference to the balloon). sport) very far.

Created by Gabe Liedman (by far the most daring and funniest Big mouth) and executive produced by, among others, Sean Hayes and Mike Schur, Q-Force focuses on aspiring intelligence agent Steve Maryweather (Hayes). A decade earlier, he was top of his class at the American Intelligence Agency, but when Steve used his farewell speech to announce that he was gay, AIA’s homophobic director Dirk Chunley (Gary Cole) sent “Agent Mary” to the far outpost. he can imagine: West Hollywood.

Stuck in relative exile, Steve assembled a team of fellow LGBTQ + spies, including disguise master Twink (Matt Rogers), computer expert Stat (Patti Harrison) and gadget and gadget genius Deb (Wanda Sykes). . When the Q-Force team is lucky enough to stumble upon a huge deal, they are suddenly called into action, but the new team member is Steve’s nemesis, Rick Buck (David Harbor). Ten episodes of fairly arched storytelling ensue as Q-Force follows a conspiracy that reaches into AIA’s past, as Steve tries to balance a new relationship with the amiable civilian Benji (Liedman).

The first thing to say about Q-Force it’s not as bad as Netflix’s initial promotion suggested with its nonstop gay stereotyping trailer. The trailer definitely captured the starting point for a lot of humor, especially when it comes to Twink, a character who initially feels like he’s been spat out by an algorithm who watched the first five seasons of Drag race then had a meltdown. More than any other character in the series, Twink will be targeted for perpetuating stereotypes, but that’s only because the character, played so energetically by Rogers, probably has the highest volume of jokes overall. It’s impressive how many out of print tropes are based on the first few episodes, including nods to lesbians rushing into the engagement and other outdated punchlines that might have been vaguely homophobic had they appeared in an NBC sitcom. in 1995.

On the one hand, it looks like the problem stems from the long production window for animated shows, which inevitably leads to a lot of dated and vague pop culture references. But that wouldn’t explain why much of the second half of the season is a long and fun one. princess diaries tribute. That’s not to say that there aren’t sometimes more recent jokes, like several gags that poke fun at Quibi and the state of Peak TV (although I can’t dispute that my laughter there might. being linked to more direct pimping than carefully written punchlines). The same goes for several things related to the geography of Los Angeles, such as the show claiming that it is not only aimed at gay audiences, but also mundane Hollywood insiders who also like to complain about traffic.

There are a lot of moans, but I still laughed a few times per episode – more and more, in fact, as the series progressed. The characters all start from large places, and gradually the jokes become more organic. At the same time, however, the spy side of the story becomes less and less engaging as various twists and turns ensue. The moments that mix the plot of the first five episodes with the character-driven humor of the last five episodes suggest a good, fully-realized show that could eventually emerge. This best show would explore West Hollywood’s fractured community dynamics and the anti-gay history of America’s intelligence and military infrastructure, elements that only get lip service in these episodes.

Keeping Q-Force watchable, especially if it’s your job to stick with the show after its rough start, is Titmouse’s dynamic animation, which sometimes does a better job of mixing thrill and comedy than writing. The characters are expressive and distinctive and the vocal work is generally top notch, with Harrison, Sykes and Harbor putting the most emotional weight behind their lines. The show is also a nonstop vehicle for renowned guest voices, including Annaleigh Ashford, Allison Janney, Dan Levy and Niecy Nash.

In one of the show’s best running jokes, he pokes fun at various corporate interests to capitalize on the pride events. I guess the best thing I can say about Q-Force doesn’t that sound like Netflix, a company behind much more legitimately pioneering LGBTQ + programming like Sens8, do the same here. The first 10 episodes of Q-Force didn’t offend me, nor were they a soulless appropriation of queer culture. Instead, the show is a somewhat bumpy start for a comedy trying to find its voice, or at least trying to figure out how to make that voice funny.