Hurricane Ida Crashes General Lee’s “Dukes of Hazzard” Car – The Hollywood Reporter





Another victim of the wrath of Hurricane Ida: the iconic General Lee car from the 1980s television series The Dukes of Hazzard. Actor John Schneider’s studios in Holden, Louisiana were hit by the devastating storm, leaving one of his generals Lees crushed and a second seemingly stuck in a tree as if caught in the middle of a jump ( see photo below). . @John_Schneider Studios (Holden, LA) was directly affected by Hurricane Ida overnight. John and Alicia were here in Nashville organizing flood relief efforts for Middle TN, and are currently on their way home. Please pray and do not hesitate to support them at https://t.co/eUgMuWctkS. pic.twitter.com/J672wuTcWk – Brian Mayes (@BrianMayes) August 30, 2021 “Well… When something like this happens, you have two choices: tears and laughter,” the 61-year-old actor who played Bo Duke in the original series wrote on Monday. “I choose laughter. So… what is your legend? Here is mine: “Miss Ida came to see the general at Miss Shirley’s last night …” “ Others might caption the photo a little differently. The 1969 orange Dodge Charger has become an increasingly controversial pop culture icon over the years, as it is named after Civil War General Robert E. Lee and was adorned with a Confederate flag on its roof. In 2015, TV Land deleted reruns of the show and Warner Bros. halted production of General Lee small cars as part of a move to remove Confederate symbols in the South. Schneider defended the vehicle in hollywood reporter interview last year. “I never had an African American come to me and I had the slightest problem with that,” Schneider said. “Dukes of Hazzard was a unifying force. Mom, grandma, everyone wanted to watch it together. But who benefits from the division? The Dukes of Hazzard was shot, I believe unfairly. We haven’t missed a generation yet, but we might miss the next one. Schneider noted he was returning from Tennessee where he was working on hurricane relief efforts. “I will get a real glimpse of the damage done to mom’s house in the morning and then I will return to TN to continue to relieve the floods,” he added on Twitter on Tuesday. “My request is that if you know someone who is going through something like this, then you help him – come out and help him …” The actor asked for help with the damage by directing fans to his studio website. Aid for hurricane relief efforts can also be more widely donated to United Way of Southeast Louisiana Where the Red Cross.

