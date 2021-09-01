Here’s When ‘Seinfeld’ Comes To Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter





Bring out Drake’s Coffee Cakes and Junior Mints: Netflix has set a start date for Seinfeld. The classic sitcom, to which the streamer acquired the worldwide rights in a $ 500 million deal with distributor Sony two years ago, will bow to Netflix on October 1. The show has made Hulu home for the past six years. Netflix closed the deal in September 2019, shortly after WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal took over the streaming rights to Friends and Office – two of the most watched acquired shows on Netflix during their tenure – for their respective streaming platforms, HBO Max and Peacock. “Larry [David] and I am extremely grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of courage to trust two assholes who literally had no television experience when we did this thing, ”Seinfeld said. “We got really carried away, I guess. I didn’t know we were doing the same. Hope to recover god knows how many millions it took to make it. But it’s worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project. Netflix’s press release announcing the premiere date is written as if Seinfeld were a new series (shades of the 1990s NBC campaign “If You Haven’t Seen It, It’s New To You” to get people to watch summer reruns). It also lists the 80s and early 90s credits for stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Troll, Family Ties), Jason Alexandre (A pretty woman) and Michael Richards (UHF, Fridays). Continuing the bit, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, “This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, throwing ourselves all the way over nine seasons on the jump. But Jerry created something special with this sitcom that no one has ever done. I really think he and Mr. David have a huge future ahead of them and I’m delighted that Netflix can be the home for them to grow their fan base. Seinfeld will also be moving to a new on-air home in October as ViacomCBS takes over cable rights to the WarnerMedia show. It is slated to air on Comedy Central, TV Land, and Paramount Network. Netflix’s deal for Seinfeld marks the first time the show’s global broadcast rights have been on one platform. Hulu’s comedy deal only covered domestic streaming, while Amazon held the rights in a number of international territories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/seinfeld-netflix-launch-date-1235006645/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos