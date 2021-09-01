ProbablyMonsters Unveils $ 200 Million Funding Round – The Hollywood Reporter





Video game developer ProbablyMonsters has raised $ 200 million in Series A funding, the company said on Wednesday. The funding was led by LKCM Headwater Investments and will contribute to the long-term growth of ProbablyMonsters, a Bellevue-based developer. ProbablyMonsters operates a collection of AAA studios, including Cauldron Studios, which is currently developing a single-player adventure game, and multiplayer-focused Firewalk Studios, which struck a deal earlier this year for Sony Interactive Entertainment to release its first. Game ; as well as a third unveiled last October dedicated to cooperative RPG games. The funding will expand the long-term functionality of its three studios and improve employee benefits, while opening the door to future teams and IPs in new genres. ProbablyMonsters was founded in 2016 and officially launched in 2019, led by CEO Harold Ryan, whose experience includes serving as studio head, president and CEO of Bungie (Halo, destiny) from 2000 to 2016. “We have three main priorities that we are moving forward with right now,” said Ryan. Hollywood journalist, adding that the former provides its teams with “meaningful long-term gaming careers” and ensures that they can eventually retire from the company. “Second, we are expanding our game development platform, including live operations and community features to interact with players,” he said. “It expands the world of possibilities for all of our studios and games and means that games as a service are an integral part of our game development ecosystem. It is important that all of our games can grow and evolve with their communities. Ryan’s third creative priority will be to support recruiting efforts to “welcome more talent and build future teams and IPs in additional genres to ProbablyMonsters.” He explained, “We have seen an annual growth of 50%, on average, so I expect our workforce to be north of 300 by the end of the year. Building and guiding new studios and teams is our DNA here at ProbablyMonsters. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/probablymonsters-unveils-200m-funding-round-to-support-long-term-growth-1235002558/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

