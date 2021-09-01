Entertainment
AMI-audio announces new programs and podcasts for the 2021-22 broadcast season
TORONTO, September 1, 2021 / CNW / – Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced its AMI-audio lineup for the 2021-2022 broadcast season, including returning favorites, new programming and podcasts.
Everything starts Tuesday, September 7, on AMI-audio.
“I am excited to add new programs and podcasts to our established line of successful AMI audio,” said Andy Franck, director, AMI-audio. “I can’t wait for listeners to hear and connect with the new voices we’ve lined up.”
Return of programming on AMI-audio
Now with Dave brown, Monday to Friday at 9h00 East
Hit your morning stride Monday through Friday with Now with Dave brown. Dissemination of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Is on AMI-audio and AMI-tv, Dave brown and his team deliver the latest news, entertainment, sports and current events through a handicap lens. Educational, entertaining and at times controversial, Dave talks about what he’s thinking and encourages you to let him know what he’s thinking. you are beautiful thought.
Kelly and company, Monday to Friday at 2:00 p.m. East
Let it always be popular Kelly and company be your afternoon guides every day of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. East. To rejoin Kelly macdonald, Ramya amuthan and their company of blind and partially sighted contributors for lively discussions on the arts, entertainment, and lifestyle issues that matter to you.
The neutral zone, Fridays at 4:00 p.m. East
Every Friday at 4:00 p.m. East is The neutral zone. Brock Richardson and his team including Cam Jenkins, Claire Buchanan and Joshua Watsondiscuss from Canada parasport activities throughout the year, in addition to offering his usual entertaining opinions on Canadian professional sports teams.
Double Tap Canada, Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. East (new time)
Technology fans, rejoice! Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. East, tune in to Double Tap Canada for discussions, moderated by Steven scott, Shaun Preece and Marc Aflalo, on tech news, reviews and stories of interest to people who are blind or visually impaired.
The pulse, Saturdays at 3 p.m. East
Spend your weekend with Joeita Gupta and The pulse! New episodes air on Saturdays at 3 p.m. Eastern, deepening issues related to disability, health, advocacy, human rights and technology.
The voices of the walrus, dynamic readings of inspiring articles from Morse magazine, and the ever popular The keeper this week air weekdays at noon Eastern Time.
New programming on AMI-audio
The Globe and Mail today, Monday to Friday at 8h00 East
Start your weekday mornings with The Globe and Mail today To 8h00 Is like Mike ross and Corinne Van Dusen provide news, editorials and business, sports and entertainment stories from the latest edition of The Globe and Mail.
Maclean’s magazine, Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. East
Hosted by Matt Speir, listen to a selection of in-depth articles from the most recent edition of Maclean’s.
AMI Audiobook Review, Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. East
AMI Audiobook Review, hosted by Ramya amuthan and Nisreen Abdel-Majid, allows you to discover new and interesting content in the field of audiobooks with the help of regular authors, listeners and contributors.
My life in books, Sundays at 2:00 p.m. East
Join broadcaster Red Szll for My life in the books, featuring individual interviews with authors who discuss their lives, their works and three books that have marked them.
Learn more about AMI-audio programming at AMI.ca.
New AMI audio podcasts
FRIENDS-audio Exclusives
Do not miss the special podcast episodes collected in our regular programs. In Buzz with Bill, AMI’s longest-serving employee, Bill shackleton leads improvised discussions on some of the world’s most interesting stories. And, in Shaun of the hangar, Double Tap Canada‘s Shaun Preece breaks down new software or hardware into its imitable and accessible style.
Connect disability
In Connect disability, accessibility reporter Meagan Gillmore and her guests examine how experiences with disabilities help us connect with others and society.
Triple vision
At Triple vision, in partnership with the Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians, welcomes David Meilleur brings together members of the blind and partially sighted community to reflect on the lives of people with disabilities in the past and the challenges they continue to face today.
These podcasts join the new seasons of current AMI-audio podcasts, Access art with Amy, cooking confession, blind reality, low vision moments, inside you, outside with Laurent Gunther and Tales from the Halifax School for the Blind.
Download AMI-audio podcasts from your favorite podcasting platform.
Stream AMI-audio programming anytime on AMI.ca.
The full AMI-audio program is available online. To find the AMI audio channel from your cable company, please use our online channel guide.
AMI-audio programs are also available as podcasts! Visit our Podcast Guide for more information.
About Accessible Media Inc.
AMI is a non-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers blind and visually impaired Canadians. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-tl in French, AMI’s vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values. through accessible media, reflection and representation. To find out more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.
Related links: www.ami.ca
SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (FRIEND)
Show original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c0984.html
