After a year of pandemic, Hollywood abandons Edgy for more “Blue Sky” projects

Stage 32 CEO Richard Botto said he had heard it so many times that it had become a common joke:

At the same time that the pandemic streaming boom has fueled a huge demand for more content, it has also fueled a boom in demand for upbeat, romantic, heartwarming, family-focused projects – anything that gets away from it all. fear, anxiety and continued grief for the past 18 months or so.

That’s not to say the drama is dead or that those with enough star power can’t make a streaming deal with their dystopian passion project. However, those producing and buying new stories that we’ll see on screen in a year or so say they’re mostly looking for hope and happy endings.

WME agent CJ Fight told TheWrap that the streaming boom has also provided producers with ever more sophisticated viewer information from home audiences, and “I think buyers get data from audiences and that says: “We want more ambitious content,” Fight said.

‘Ted Lasso,’ the Apple + wellness hit starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who ends up coaching an English football team, premiered in the midst of the pandemic in August 2020 and won eight Emmy wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Actor for Sudeikis. Botto and others say the show, in development before the pandemic, was not the trigger for the thirst for positive content but has certainly become the most visible – and successful – symbol of the trend.

Botto said it could take a year to see a positive turnaround on TV, and even more time for the slower movie theater industry – but the game is definitely behind the scenes. “When the pandemic hit, the shows that were in production or in development were like airplanes on the runway,” Botto said. “Once those planes took off, that’s when we started to hear the need for uplifting content, more towards entertaining, funny, light and romantic comedies.”

Botto added that horror remains a popular genre because its fears reflect a fantasy, not reality, so it too is seen as an escape, like a screaming roller coaster that you know doesn’t really suit you. to kill. However, he added with a laugh, he also hears producers asking for “horror with humor.”

Spencer Robinson, literary director at Artistic entertainment / work management company. Robinson said he was quick to tell aspiring writers now is not the time to commercialize their dystopian ideas. Instead, try a romantic comedy, like Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy,” released on August 13, which landed No. 1 at the box office on its first weekend after several pandemic postponements.

“When someone tells me they’re writing this dark murder and rape show, I think to myself… maybe don’t write your dark and crazy show just yet,” Robinson told TheWrap.

Production schedules, and therefore content trends, tend to be slower in the film industry, said independent producer Mynette Louie (“Swallow”, I Carry You With Me). However, while it has always been difficult to fund darker stories, she said: “It definitely got harder during the pandemic. I think a good part of the audience really wants to escape from the growing woes of the world.

However, Louie is poised to turn that trend around by offering his own grim and honest take on why screen content has become so upbeat lately. “I also think the financiers – the corporations, the 1% – prefer to turn a blind eye to the reality of the darkness and heartbreak that they have helped create,” she told TheWrap. “They don’t want to see poverty, racism, sexism on screen. They want everything to be full of hope and hope so that they can feel absolved of their responsibility. “

Praveen Pandian, head of the literary department at CAA, told TheWrap he also sees a trend away from “ultra-dark serial killers, all of the things that have been working on TV for a long time, like” True Detective “and some of those stories.

Like others, Pandian identified “Ted Lasso” as an example of the kind of stories Hollywood is looking for, but said the Apple TV + show was not the cause of the trend. He added that the trend towards dark programming had intensified before the pandemic, dating back to the polarizing election of Donald Trump in 2016, and “Lasso” proved that the public longed for a brighter worldview.

“For me, it was a revealing moment,” Pandian said. “I think (the upbeat trend) was already in the vortex, before the success of ‘Ted Lasso’, and it happened at exactly the right time.”

Pandian acknowledged that not only pandemics and politics, but big Emmy wins can also trigger trends, as in the case of HBO’s 2020 Emmy winner for Best Drama, “Succession,” which still has critics wondering if it is actually a black drama or comedy. “I think it’s kind of like every network is saying they want their own version of ‘Succession’,” Pandian said.

Overall, players in the content world say little interest remains in COVID-19 stories, or in-home Zoom movies and user-generated content that appeared on TV in the first month. uncertain about the pandemic. Like it or not, Pandian said, writer-producers can’t just forget about the pandemic in the future, even when they’re writing the frothyest romantic comedy.

“People are realizing that they have to face it because some parts of society are going to change,” Pandian said. “How do people interact, do people always come together? If you do a show where your character goes to Coachella, does that still look like 100,000 people going out there and sweating on each other, or is it going to look dated?

Pandian added, “If you do something that seems deaf to the fact that we’ve been through the last few years and headed into the future, your show just isn’t going to resonate. This will seem irrelevant.