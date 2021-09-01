Elaine Welteroth leaves The Talk after a series | Entertainment





Elaine Welteroth left ‘The Talk’ after only one season. The 34-year-old presenter is proud of her short stint on the show as she has been able to be her “authentic self” in front of a live audience, but believes now is the right time to move on to new endeavors. She said in a statement: “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young black woman, to occupy an on-air space where our views are vastly under-represented. It was gratifying to be able to. to present myself as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for. “I came to ‘The Talk’ to step out of my own echo chamber and join a diverse cast to help bridge some of the gaps in our world through conversation and empathy. I pride myself on how I feel. I’m represented and my community. But as I always say: When the music changes, so should your dance! My talented co-hosts and team will be missed and I wish them the best. Thank you to everyone at listen to it every day. “I am delighted to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my next creative projects soon.” Executive Producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews thanked Elaine for her contribution and wished her well for the future. They said in a statement, “We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm and insight that she brought to the show on a daily basis. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes that we did. admired and always appreciated. “ Elaine’s departure comes just two weeks after Carrie Ann Inaba announced she was leaving the show after three seasons. She said: “I want to announce that today ‘The Talk’, CBS and I have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. “And I just want to say that I am filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been ‘The Talk’. I have made lifelong friendships, have had amazing experiences and j have had wonderful discussions that have helped me grow as a human being, and it has been an honor to be a part of your life and to have a voice. In March, Sharon Osbourne left the day program under acrimonious circumstances and Jerry O’Connell was recently announced as her permanent replacement, making him the first regular male panelist.

