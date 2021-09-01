ProbablyMonsters Raises $ 200 Million in Biggest Series A for Video Game Development | Business





BELLEVUE, Washington – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 1, 2021– Probably monsters Inc., the next-generation independent game company that builds and maintains a family of AAA game studios, today announced that it has raised a $ 200 million Series A preferred share financing round. The capital increase allows ProbablyMonsters to evolve and grow while providing lasting stability for people-focused gaming careers. ProbablyMonsters provides its teams with stable resources and a creative environment to foster rewarding lifelong careers, providing best-in-class entertainment, while thriving in a positive culture. As part of our growth, we are now secure beyond any AAA gaming project, predictably providing our teams with stable, creatively rewarding and sustainable gaming careers, said CEO and Founder Harold Ryan. Our goal is to make ProbablyMonsters a home where visionary developers can build meaningful careers, thrive in a positive culture, and deliver incredible experiences to generations of gamers across the globe. The Series A funding round was led by LKCM Headwater Investments, the private equity arm of Luther King Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm with approximately $ 25 billion in assets under management, and their affiliates, who are original investors in ProbablyMonsters and have served on the company’s board of directors since 2018, with participation from other original investors who are already committed to the company’s ambitious vision. We are excited to extend our partnership with ProbablyMonsters reflecting our confidence in teams making solid progress in achieving their vision of developing a portfolio of games led by a proven, well-aligned and exceptionally talented team in a well-developed culture since our initial investment in 2018, said Bryan King, Managing Partner of LKCM Headwater Investments. ProbablyMonsters supports multiple concurrent AAA game projects across its multiple internal development teams with shared resources and benefits. The funds will fuel this unique model, expanding the company’s live operations and community features to engage with gamers. This will benefit the three game studios announced by the company while opening the door for future teams and IPs in more genres. ProbablyMonsters will also use the funds to improve employee benefits, expand its long-term resources, and accelerate its business growth and developer recruitment. The company currently has over 230 employees and plans to continue its current annual workforce growth rate of 50%. Each team in the ProbablyMonsters family of studios is focused on their own kind of gaming experience, connected by the company’s mission to unite, guide, and empower developers to create exceptional entertainment experiences that thrill. the players. In April of this year, ProbablyMonsters announced that its Firewalk team had struck a deal with Sony Interactive Entertainment to be the global publisher of its first multiplayer AAA game. The ProbablyMonsters Cauldron team is developing an adventure-oriented single-player game that will evolve with and around the player. The company’s third team, an RPG-focused studio, is developing a next-generation open-world co-op experience that will bring gamers together. Led by Harold Ryan, a proven leader who has generated over $ 5 billion in revenue from successful game franchises over his 20-year career, ProbablyMonsters promotes an inclusive approach that continues to attract the best. talents looking for an innovative new way to become AAA. Games. The company has top talent who have worked collectively on dozens of successful entertainment franchises from more than 70 leading companies. ProbablyMonsters has a unique game development model that allows its development teams to focus on culture, creativity, and their games. ProbablyMonsters continues to invest in its people and games, while remaining committed to empowering its game developers and gamers. Follow ProbablyMonsters on Twitter at @prblyMONSTERS and connect to LinkedIn. About ProbablyMonsters Inc. ProbablyMonsters, a new category of game companies, was founded in 2016 by former Bungie CEO Harold Ryan. ProbablyMonsters is building a family of enduring game studios that create and release original AAA games through a people-centered culture. Based in Bellevue, Wash., The company has a strong group of innovative and experienced game development leaders with a history of launching successful projects. ProbablyMonsters’ mission is to unite, guide and empower talented game developers to create exceptional interactive experiences. The company has built and nurtured the growth of three advertised studios, each with a unique focus on gamers. Firewalk is creating an original AAA multiplayer game to be released exclusively by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Cauldron is creating an original AAA storytelling game, and the third studio is working on a next-gen co-op RPG project. ProbablyMonsters has over 230 employees and continues to focus on sustainable growth, raising a preferred $ 200 million Series A funding round in 2021. For more information, visit probablymonsters.com. 