Variety announces 10 actors to watch for 2021





Variety announced its 10 actors to watch for 2021, an honor the publication has been granting since 1998. Past winners include many future Oscar winners and nominees, including Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Adam Driver, Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong’o. This year’s winners will be celebrated in the October 22 issue of Variety as well as an outdoor reception on October 24 at the Balboa Bay Resort in conjunction with Visit Newport Beach and the Newport Beach Film Festival. In addition to the 10 actors to watch, the Newport Beach Film Festival will award industry honors. According to Gregg Schwenk, Executive Director and CEO of the Newport Beach Film Festival, “We are delighted to welcome Variety‘s 10 Actors to Watch as part of the Newport Beach Film Festival Honor Program. Our beachfront location, along with our relaxed luxury lifestyle, is the perfect backdrop to highlight some of the incredible performances from emerging players as well as global industry icons. Adds Steven Gaydos, senior global vice president of content / executive editor at Variety, “Platform disruption can wreak havoc on the business side of the show business equation, but the opportunities for emerging creatives, especially actors, have never looked richer. Our 10 Actors to Watch in 2021 are vivid examples of how quickly a career can start in one corner of the streaming world and make an impact virtually overnight on the big screen as well. The only rule today is that there are no rules. The 10 actors to follow this year are: Camille Cottin – The public got to know the French actor in the series “Call My Agent; She stars alongside Matt Damon in “Stillwater” and in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film “House of Gucci”. Danielle Deadwyler – Seen in the series “P-Valley” and “Watchmen”, Deadwyler then appears in “The Harder They Fall” with Regina King and Idris Elba, and she will appear in the series “Station Eleven” and will play the mother of Emmet Till in the next movie “Till”. Leslie Grace – The singer-songwriter made his film debut with “In the Heights” earlier this year and landed the title role in the upcoming “Batgirl” following a competitive search. Emilia jones – The British actor headlined the Sundance hit “Coda”, now available on Apple TV Plus, and will next be seen in “Cat Person”, based on the viral news. Jaden Michel – After appearing in “Wonderstruck” and “Vampires vs. the Bronx”, the actor was selected by Ava DuVernay to play a young Colin Kaepernick in the Netflix series “Colin in Black & White”. Justin H. min – Known for his work as Ben Hargreeves in “The Umbrella Academy”, Min will next be seen in the lead role in the movie “After Yang” alongside Colin Farrell. Moses Ingram – After earning an Emmy nomination for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit”, Ingram will play Lady Macduff in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand and “The Ambulance” with Jake Gyllenhaal. Angouria rice – Seen in “Mare of Easttown” this year, Rice will reprise her role as Betty Brant in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” later in 2021. Saniyya Sidney – Already seen in “Hidden Figures” and “Fences”, Sidney plays the young Venus Williams in “King Richard” and will play Sasha Obama in the series “The First Lady” alongside Viola Davis. Philippe Scotti – The Italian actor plays the main role of Fabietto in “The Hand of God”, the new autobiographical film by director Paolo Sorrentino.

