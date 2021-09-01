Hollywood sheds weight behind Gavin Newsom as California governor battles recall election





Several Hollywood personalities back Gavin Newsom as the governor of California battles a recall election in the state. Golden State voters are just two weeks away from the recall election for governor which will determine whether the incumbent governor will remain in office for the remainder of his term or lose his seat to one of the its many challengers. All registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot before September 14, and a number of politically engaged celebrities are already using their platforms to support Newsom’s efforts. “I know you don’t all live in California, but trust me, the #call election there will affect you, too, eventually,” Bette Midler tweeted. “So if you know someone in #California, harass someone in California! #KnowSomeoneNagSomeone. #VoteNoRecall.” During this time, Charm Star Alyssa Milano urged her subscribers to return their mail-in ballots as soon as possible. “CALIFORNIA, don’t be complacent! Don’t assume someone else will vote,” she tweeted. “We need each of you #VoteNo and #StopTheRepublicanRecall if we are to protect the state from a Trump clone. Please vote NO and return your ballot as soon as possible. “ Marvel star Mark Ruffalo also reminded subscribers of the voter registration deadline, tweeting: “CALIFORNIA: There is a special election on September 14 to determine whether to recall Governor Newsom. Are you registered to vote? The voter registration deadline is TODAY. Visit https: //registertovote.ca.gov #StopTheRecall. “ Actress Amber Tamblyn added, “I am originally from California and have grown up. Please fellow Californians this is NOT the right choice or the way to go. Register to vote today ‘hui and vote NO on the reminder. https: // registertovote. ca.gov #StopTheRecall. “ Hollywood legend Barbra Streisand urged her followers not to “sit on this one”. “There are too many stakes to drop this one! Vote no on the recall by September 14 #gavinnewsom #reproductivejustice #climateaction #guncontrolnow #stoptherecall #voteno,” she tweeted. The white lotus‘Connie Britton echoed the sentiment and added: “CALIFORNIA: There is a special election on September 14 to determine whether to recall Governor Newsom. Are you registered to vote? voters is TODAY. Visit https://registertovote.ca.gov #StopTheRecall. “ If Newsom defeats the recall, he will remain in office until the 2022 midterm elections and will also have the option of running for re-election. As September 14 approaches, Newsom and his challengers will present their final arguments to voters. His campaign has so far encouraged voters to reject the recall. Conservative radio host Larry Elder is currently leading the polls as the Republican first choice of voters to replace Newsom. A total of 46 candidates will be on the recall ballot: 24 are Republicans, nine are Democrats, and the rest are third-party candidates or have declared no party preferences. Other top contenders include TV personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, Republican businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Republican state lawmaker Kevin Kiley. Democratic real estate broker Kevin Paffrath will also be on the ballot.

