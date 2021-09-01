Javed Akhtar reveals that in 2016 he advised Kangana Ranaut to settle disputes with Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood News





Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut have been engaged in a legal battle after the former filed a libel complaint against her last year. Kangana had filed a plea to quash all of the proceedings brought against her by the Andheri 10th Metropolitan Court and the Bombay High Court reserved its order in this regard. During the hearing, Akhtar revealed that in 2016, he met Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel to advise and pacify her on resolving issues with actor Hrithik Roshan. During the hearing, lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee who appeared for Ranaut gave a brief history of the case where the lyricist had called the Ranaut sisters with the help of a doctor known to both parties. The doctor was also known to Hrithik Roshan. In 2016, Kangana went to meet Akhtar with her sister where the doctor was also present. At the time, Kangana and Hrithik were making headlines for their alleged relationship and the email exchange between them. In his statement to the court regarding the case, Akhtar said, “I tried to counsel and pacify her to sort out the issues with Hrithik. However, she did not listen to me and told me that she would take the question as she chose and she.As she was not in the mood to listen to me, I changed the subject and shared jokes with she, I offered her tea or coffee and I accompanied her to the elevator. Siddiquee also pointed to the doctor’s recorded police statement in which he said Akhtar asked Ranaut to apologize to Roshan. You are both celebrities. This whole issue of fake emails will hurt our image in the media and the public. Therefore, you should settle it by saying sorry to Hrithik Roshan, ”the doctor said in his statement. In his statement, Akhtar also said that Kangana continued to press charges against him and that he formed a suicide gang and instigated strangers to kill themselves. The statement was reportedly made by Kangana in a nationwide TV interview after Sushant Singh Rajput went missing last year. It was following these statements that Akhtar filed a defamation complaint against the actress. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut spotted at the airport with a Louis Vuitton bag costing Rs 1.8 lakh on his return from Budapest BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

