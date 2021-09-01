Festival kicks off amid optimism and uncertainty – The Hollywood Reporter

For the international film industry, the opening of the 78th Venice International Film Festival brings with it as many promises as it does apprehension. The promise comes from the lineup of the Venice blockbusters – Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, the actor of the period of Ridley Scott The last duel and David Gordon Green’s horror sequel Halloween kills to the latest news from art house champions Pablo Larraín (Spencer), Jane Campion (The power of the dog) and Pedro Almodóvar (including Parallel mothers opens the festival) – which could get moviegoers of all stripes excited about returning to the cinema.

“Whether or not there is a huge market in Venice this year, the programming is really going to generate more excitement for cinema,” said Roeg Sutherland, Co-Director of CAA Media Finance.

Concern stems from fears that the coronavirus resurfacing, particularly its highly contagious delta variant, will force theaters, which have started to reopen around the world, to lock down.

“Distribution has returned, but business is much softer than it used to be; nobody really knows what the future of cinema looks like right now, ”says Stefano Massenzi, head of acquisitions at Italian distributor Lucky Red. “I am excited to go to Venice – and optimistic – but a lot is not yet clear.”

The darkest aspect of the international film industry remains traditional theatrical distribution. Reduced capacity requirements in many territories have slashed the box office – results in the UK and Japan were roughly half of their pre-COVID levels – and the uncertainty surrounding the delta variant makes it more difficult for buyers to know what to expect from a future Liberation cinema. France, the first major European country to allow full capacity cinemas, saw the box office quickly return to pre-pandemic levels only to fall back in July following a new law requiring proof of vaccination to access all indoor activities.

“Everything is very different from one country to another, and this can have an impact on the prices,” explains Jean-Christophe Simon, CEO of the Films Boutique production and sales group. “For very commercial projects, there is still a very strong market, but for more arthouse films, we have a delay problem because so many distributors have films that they bought there a or two years and they still haven’t come out.

Matt Damon in “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott.

20th century workshops

Don’t expect streamers to take over, either. Online platforms embarked on a frenzy of finished movie buying at the start of the pandemic to fill the void left by the global production halt, but as production has restarted this acquisition boom has diminished. Instead of finished features – the kind found in the Official Selection and Venice sidebars – streamers are focusing more on pre-purchase packages to secure global rights to the best movies sooner rather than later. . Venice has never been a pre-purchase market, which is why Netflix and the company will be focusing their efforts on the Lido to promote films they have already acquired: like that of Paolo Sorrentino. God’s hand, Jane Campion’s The power of the dog and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s first film, The lost girl, starring Olivia Colman, whom the streamer picked up for several territories, including the United States, ahead of her festival.

“Streamers have definitely recognized the importance of festivals as a promotional platform,” notes Brian O’Shea of ​​production sales group The Exchange. “They need them to elevate their plans above the noise.”

For studios, the big question is whether an exclusive indoor showcase (see Disney’s release of free guy, or Universal F9) or a multiplatform arc (Disney’s Black Widow, Warner Bros. ‘ The suicide squad) is the best option, and it is still the subject of heated debate. All eyes will be on the reception, and possibly the performance, of Villeneuve’s work. Dune, which premieres on September 3 in Venice before a ceremony across most of Europe, followed by a simultaneous release in theaters and on WarnerMedia streamer HBO Max in the US on October 22.

“When you enter Venice, everything is still in the air,” explains Massenzi. “When it comes out, and by the fall, we should know a lot more.”

This story first appeared in the daily September 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter at the Venice International Film Festival.