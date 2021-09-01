Born This Way Foundation and Words With Friends Unite for the # BeKind21 Global Initiative | Business

SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 1, 2021–

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, has announced its iconic game, Words with friends, continues its partnership with the Born This Way Foundation in honor of the annual # BeKind21 campaign of nonprofits. As part of the collaboration, Words with friends presents kindness as a word of the day on September 1, ushering in the first day of # BeKind21 and encouraging players to commit to 21 Days of Kindness.

This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005019/en/

Born This Way Foundation and Words With Friends Come Together for # BeKind21 Global Initiative (Graphic: Business Wire)

The # BeKind21 movement was created by Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, which supports youth mental health and works with young people to build a kinder world. and more courageous. # BeKind21 calls on participants to practice an act of kindness every day from September 1 to 21 to build kinder, more connected communities that promote mental well-being. Now in its fourth year, # BeKind21 has quickly grown into a global phenomenon, bringing together millions of people to help build a culture of kindness.

“We are honored to receive Zynga’s support in making ‘Kindness’ the Words with friends Word of the day for # BeKind21. Through our work, research and mission, we have learned from young people they believe that experiencing, and even witnessing, more kindness in the places where they live, work and play will help improve their mental well-being. Said Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation. “# BeKind21 has an important role to play in fostering empathy, solidarity, hope and well-being. “

This is the second year Words with friends has partnered with the Born This Way Foundation to amplify the importance of putting mental health first. In addition to taking over Word Of The Day, players can sign up for # BeKind21 directly in-game. Players can also track their daily acts of kindness throughout the 21 days by downloading a customizable calendar provided by Born This Way Foundation.

Acts of kindness can take many forms and can be as simple as inviting a friend to play a game, says Bernard Kim, president of Zyngas Publishing. We are honored to be a part of # BeKind21 to help inspire our players to weave small and large acts of kindness into their daily lives, to help create lasting impact.

Launched in 2009, Words with friends has gone from a popular mobile game to a global pop culture sensation. Since then, the franchise has expanded to new platforms like Facebook Messenger, launched a successful sequel with Words with friends 2, and brought new, innovative ways to play for people around the world. The franchise’s successful twelve-year journey has been fueled by player connections established through a quick and intelligent pun that has become a touchstone in the lives of fans.

For more information on # BeKind21, please visit: https://bornthisway.foundation/bekind21/, and find resources provided by the Born This Way Foundation. To participate in the campaign, follow Zynga on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and follow Words with friends to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Click here join the Born This Way Foundations community and follow the Foundation on Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, TIC Tac, and Facebook.

To support stills and video, visit: https://bit.ly/BeKind21WWF

ABOUT ZYNGA

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in over 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded over four billion times on mobile, including CSR race , Empires and puzzles , Hair challenge , Harry Potter: puzzles and spells , High heels! , Merge the Dragons! , Merge the magic! , Queen bee , Cartoon explosion , Toy explosion , Words with friends and Zynga Poker . With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform capable of optimizing programmatic advertising and returns at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with sites in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga Blog.

ABOUT THE BORN THIS WAY FOUNDATION

The Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and more courageous world. Through high-impact programs, youth-led conversations, and strategic cross-sector partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate young people’s emotions, and break down the stigma surrounding mental health. Find out how the Foundation encourages people to show kindness to themselves and their community through bornthisway.foundation and its Channel Kindness storytelling platform at channelkindness.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005019/en/

CONTACT: Alexa Grandolfo

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MENTAL HEALTH TECHNOLOGY FOUNDATION MEN PHILANTHROPY FAMILY ELECTRONIC GAMES CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT HEALTH OTHERS PHILANTHROPY SOFTWARE TEENS WOMEN PARENTS CHILDREN

SOURCE: Zynga

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 09/01/2021 09: 00 / DISC: 09/01/2021 09:01

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005019/en