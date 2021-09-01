Bollywood Roundup: Malvi Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Karan Kundrra, and more …

Papon’s music video “Shikwa” stars Malvi Malhotra

Bombay– Singer Papon’s upcoming music video, “Shikwa,” stars Malvi Malhotra and Anuj Saini.

The music video for the song was shot in Manali. Speaking about his experience filming in the mountains, Malvi said, “We shot it in Manali. It is a beautiful place to be and to shoot. It’s a beautiful sad song. People will relate to this song like never before. It has soothing music and lyrics. The video is heartwarming and I am very excited.

The music video is directed by Raaj Aashoo and the lyrics are by Sayeed Qadri.

“I hope this song can be the song of the year. It will make people nostalgic and they will think about this love that we all have in life. I can’t contain my enthusiasm for this one. Love and light to all. Let’s all get vaccinated and prepare for the pandemic, ”said Malvi.

The actress is known for her roles in films like “Hotel Milan” and “Udaan”.

The music video for “Shikwa” was produced by Bullman Records and is scheduled for release on September 20th.

Raveena Tandon to join ‘Super Dancer 4’ as special guest

Bombay– This weekend’s “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” episodes will feature Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon for the episode “Raveena Special” and choreographer and director Farah Khan for the “Guru Shishya Special” celebrating Teachers’ Day .

Although the show will be judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, this time for a change Anurag Basu will not be among the judges.

One of the Neerja contestants with guru Bhawna will perform an act on the famous track ‘Yeh Raat’ from the movie ‘Aks’ with Raveena. Watching their choreography, Raveena was impressed and complimented their dance moves.

She said: “I really liked the concept you chose. Neerja performed this act so beautifully and the overall dance was very powerful; each step had a lot of energy. It’s not a very fast paced song so keeping pace with each beat is very important and Neerja did it beautifully at such a young age.

Raveena further revealed her experience filming for the song. “When I was touring for this song, Raju Sundram was the choreographer. Up until that point I had done a lot of fast paced songs, but when I got home after literally touring for this song, I had bruises on my knees and arms because this song was asking lot of energy.

Karan Kundrra’s music video “Na Maar” released

Bombay– Karan Kundrra’s music video ‘Na Maar’ was released on Wednesday.

The song is also the comeback track by famous “Titliyaan” singer Afsana Khan.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Karan said, “I have been living with the song for almost 4-5 months before going to Mandawa, about three and a half hours from Jaipur, where we toured for it. I’m very happy the director was meticulous. He’s young but very well prepared. He knew exactly what he wanted and didn’t go over or take any extra hits. “

Karan is seen opposite actress Shraddha Arya in the video. Speaking about his chemistry with his co-actor, he shared, “Shraddha and I met on set and got along really well. It was great fun. It was two and a half days of filming in this beautiful location. by Mandawa It’s a very colorful song with a pretty straightforward script Shraddha did a fabulous job The whole experience was fantastic.

Composed by Vipul Kapoor and written by The Ruff, the song is a sad romantic number. Afsana Khan is known for singing some of the most heartbreaking songs.

Television and film actor Karan has directed two music videos: “Do Chaar Din” and “Jis Waqt Tera Chehra”. He was highly regarded in his latest film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ as DJ Teja Gujjar.

Malaika considers wellness and lifestyle for her next business foray

Bombay– Actress Malaika Arora has broadened her entrepreneurial horizon with Malaika Arora Ventures. She says her goal is to actively research and deliberately invest in lifestyle, health and wellness brands.

Malaika has successfully established herself as a strategic business investor, with links and handpicked investments under her trading company called Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV).

The 45-year-old actress has hooked up with e-commerce brand Label Life in the fashion space, SARVA Yoga in the fitness and her most recent business with Rebel Foods’ Nude Bowl in the own food space.

Rebel Foods is an Indian online catering company that operates 11 cloud food brands. It is the largest cloud food restaurant chain in India, operating over 320 cloud kitchens in India and over 500 in overseas markets, as of July 2021.

Malaika launched her delivery-only restaurant called “Nude Bowls” in August. It was created by her with the aim of providing customers with healthy and nutritious meals in a bowl with no hidden ingredients. According to Malaika, ‘Nude’ means ‘Nutritious, Undisguised, Delicious, Eats’.

Speaking about his businesses, entrepreneur Malaika says, “Our goal at Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV) is to actively research and deliberately invest in lifestyle, health and wellness brands. Label Life, SARVA Yoga and now Nude Bowl were our first steps in each of the three directions we had in mind: fashion, fitness and well-being.

Nia Sharma wants Pratik to be her connection in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house

Bombay– TV actress Nia Sharma is the new wild card entry in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. It will be intriguing to see what kind of twists she brings and what connection or competitor her target will be.

Nia, known for her roles in ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Naagin 4’ and many others, expresses her enthusiasm and also shares her strategy and favorite competitor.

She said: “I have always been in the headlines for being on ‘Bigg Boss’ but I never got it; Finally the time has come. After all, I am overkill. I watched the show 24/7 and know exactly what to do once inside. Well I can give a little hint that Pratik Sehajpal is one of my favorite competitors and would like him to become my connection.

Nia added, “My strategy is simple, live and let live but yeah you never know what my real strategy is. So be prepared for the overkill spices. Stay tuned!”

So now it’s time to wait and watch.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ airs on Voot.

Richa Chadha met some female cops for ‘Candy’

Bombay– Actress Richa Chadha met policewomen for her upcoming series “Candy” to understand the balance between being a housewife and working in law enforcement

“Describing the role of a cop was not easy,” said Richa.

She added, “It took a very different mental makeup. I have been fortunate enough to spend time with female cops and understand the dual pressures of dealing with family needs in the Indian social setting and working as a law enforcement officer.

Richa will next be seen in the original Voot Select web series, where she will for the first time wear the avatar of a cop.

It also has actor Ronit Roy in a lead role. ‘Candy’ is directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

The series has a mix of suspense and mystery where Richa will be seen investigating grim murders at a small town school. (IANS)