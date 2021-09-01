Normal Birth: Six “Lies” in Hollywood Movies About Childbirth

An hour ago

The 2007 movie Knocked Up, Katherine Heigl, is one of those Hollywood movies that has a lot of very different birth parts from the real thing.

American cinemas have shown many births, but most of them don’t represent what’s really going on.

How many times have we seen women unable to control themselves, and their waters flow so fast that it was impossible? What about their partner who doesn’t even know what to do and passes out during childbirth?

Then beautiful children appear, who look amazing on camera.

Based on the book This is Going to Hurt, in which British doctor Adam Key describes in detail what goes on in the delivery room – and an analysis by three experts – we present three theories that Hollywood exaggerates. .

The way Hollywood shows childbirth is always different from reality

1. We weren’t born looking up

In most births, the first thing that comes out of a woman’s vagina is the baby’s head.

It also happens in movies.

But on the screen, the newborn often looks up, and you can see their beautiful faces. It does not reflect reality.

Over 90% of babies are prenatal – their heads are down, their chin touches their chest, and their arms and legs are folded back.

This means their face is facing the mother’s back and the only thing the camera can see is the back of the baby’s head.

We weren't born like that folks

“The most likely position for a baby to be born is looking down or looking a little to the side,” said Damin Dexeus, a gynecologist in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

“Often in the movies, babies come out with their eyes up, their eyes open – and even smiling! This is unusual, of course,” the doctor said.

Additionally, babies are not born clean as shown in the movie.

“Babies are never born very clean,” said Dr Dexeus.

The movie never shows the white stuff on the baby's body

He said it was standard practice in hospitals to bathe the baby from birth and wash the liner – a white, oily liner on the baby’s body – and then make the baby clean for the mother.

This no longer happens in newborns, explains the doctor. Indeed, studies have shown that leaving these white substances in the body for hours after birth has many benefits for the baby.

2. How the water actually flows

Images of rapid breakdown of the mother’s water, with leakage of amniotic fluid, are also shown in movies and television programs.

Immediately, the future mother has a miscarriage.

Example: In the TV series Sex and the City, Charlotte’s water gushes out as she is arguing with someone outside a restaurant. Then she runs in a taxi.

The process between bursting water and giving birth is very different from what is shown in TV series such as Sex and the City.

“In fact, it is normal that water leaks (including the amniotic fluid the baby is growing in) should be checked to make sure they are leaking, as the patient can feel the water running but cannot properly see, “said Dr Dexeus.

This is because it is not possible for most people to separate amniotic fluid and urine.

Normally a baby break does not mean the start of the birth, but they are part of the process.

“This usually happens when a woman knows she is giving birth to a small scar. It is part of the natural process of the labor to move,” said Ann Yates, midwife at the International Confederation of Wise Men. -women (UAE).

“In fact, if the placenta bursts long before birth and the baby is not ready to be born, that would be a problem,” said the nurse, who has been working on the delivery from more than 40 different parts of the world. world.

3. Place of birth

Another popular feature of the film is that the birth takes place while the mother is seated at a raised table.

Quote in pictures, Getty Images

The examples are numerous: from Ellen Page in Juno to Katherine Heigl in Knocked Up and Jennifer Aniston in Friends.

Of course, it’s a good place to give birth, but it’s not the most frequently used in the world.

“In the UK and US it is common for women to sit side by side with their toes resting on the delivery table and their legs raised,” Dr Dexeus said.

“But in countries like Spain, the most common way for a woman is to lie on her back, with her back on her knees, and not too straight.”

This method is the same as that used in gynecological examinations and is the most common in Brazil.

In addition to these two, there are other delivery methods that are rarely shown in theaters and televisions – standing, bending over, sitting in a chair, or lying on your side.

The place of birth also depends on the condition of the giving birth mother.

A woman can also change the way she sleeps during childbirth to make childbirth faster.

Yates thinks there are problems with this way of portraying the film.

“It is difficult for women to give birth in certain ways, and unfortunately most of them want to do as they see it in the movie.”

4. Where is the postpartum condition?

Postpartum status is defined in the first six weeks after birth.

“The postpartum is the most important thing to forget about the movies,” said Dr Dexeus.

There are things that happen after childbirth that haven’t been featured in a Hollywood movie.

Things like removing the placenta or placenta – the lining of the uterus during pregnancy – and sewing the mother after childbirth.

While Hollywood has been accused of underestimating issues like postpartum depression, movie stars like Brooke Shields have taken it seriously.

“Postpartum depression is poorly understood in the movies,” the doctor said, referring to a condition experienced by at least one in ten women around the world.

The movie also doesn’t show how difficult it is to breastfeed, how childbirth can affect a woman’s bladder and cause urinary incontinence, and many other physical changes that can be very difficult for women.

“They also don’t show how difficult it is for the body to recover after a cesarean,” Dr Dexeus said.

“All these illusions make us think that childbirth is a luxury and it is very dangerous – because it is not always the case,” she added.

5. Complain about pain

Another condition for imaginary births is that the mother complains of pain.

“In the past, pregnant women did not have access to anesthetics,” Cuban doctor Josefina Lpez said.

“It is true that the wound is painful and over time the patient gets tired. But it is not the pain that forces her to cry, although everyone is tolerant in different ways.”

Experts say you don't complain about normal births in real life like in the movies

“If there is an anesthetic, it usually doesn’t happen.”

Yates thinks movies sometimes make women look weak.

“Women are powerful. It’s something the world knows,” she said.

“And they are able to handle childbirth – which is very painful, there is no doubt – without complaining often.”

“Yeah, sometimes they make noise but it’s not like a movie,” Yates said.

6. Men who know nothing

The image of an unstable and anxious father is also predominant in the film.

One example is the role played by Hugh Grant in the comedy Nine Months – doing what a man isn’t supposed to do in the delivery room.

“There are men who are very anxious and unstable during childbirth. And there are some who actually pass out,” said Dr Dexeus.

Men don't understand them when they were in the delivery room while working on Hugh Grant's Nine Months movie? Not really.

Yates said that in Hollywood movies, couples are always shown to someone who doesn’t know how to behave during childbirth.