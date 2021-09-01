Boks will not be seduced by the priority of entertainment …

Duane Vermeulen of South Africa catches the ball during a Rugby Championship 2019 match between Argentina and South Africa at Padre Ernesto Martearena Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Salta, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images)

The Springboks’ preparations for the rest of the Rugby Championship have reached a climax, but they are in full swing now as four clashes against the All Blacks and Wallabies loom.

If the Springboks had any illusions about the scale of the task ahead over the next six weeks in Queensland, where the rest of the Rugby Championship will be played, they were quickly reminded.

In their first media engagement since arriving in Brisbane last Friday, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was asked about his thoughts on the assessment of former All Black coach Steven Hansens of the Boks style.

In comments on a New Zealand radio station last week, Hansen criticized the style of the recent series between the Boks and the British & Irish Lions.

It’s not a game that everyone wants to watch. Yes, we want a good physical competition, that’s what the game is about physics, speed, use of the ball and skill, said Hansen. Newstalk ZB. Could you say we saw this in this series? Of course, we didn’t. And that discouraged a lot of people.

They just fought. Let’s slow down the ball, get up, do everything we can to make sure our defensive line is stable so that we can keep hitting.

At least Hansen seemed to be critical of both sides, which is a departure from recent critics of the series who conveniently absolved the Lions from any part of the game’s unfolding.

With the historic 100th test between the Springboks and the All Blacks looming, the timing of Hansens’ comments is clearly designed to influence Nienaber to step out of his comfort zone as a coach.

Target bok

The Boks are the world champions and have proven to be a tough team to beat. Hansen and others have, and will, over the next few weeks, pressure the Boks to step away from their style of play in the name of entertainment.

The Boks, however, will not be moved. They have a motto that has taken root since Nienaber and rugby director Rassie Erasmus took over management in 2018: That the essential remains the essential. In other words, winning is paramount if you are a professional sports team at the highest level of the game, everything else is secondary.

That’s not to say the Boks should and won’t try to improve every aspect of their game, including their offense. But they will not be encouraged to put the value of entertainment above the main thing, which is to win in any way possible.

Nienaber didn’t go so far as to roll his eyes when asked to respond to Hansen’s comments, but he could have been excused if he had.

It’s an accusation that almost every pundit outside of South Africa has made against the Boks over the past two months, so he wasn’t surprised, just tired of having to defend the team for the crime of win lousy.

For me on styles of play, like I said in the past, each team has their own team, has their own set of skills, and will have their own athletic ability and DNA and they will play towards their strengths. DNA, Nienaber mentioned.

That’s the beauty of rugby. These are the different styles and different ways of winning tryouts. You play what you see in front of you and then you have to adapt to that.

I don’t want to come back to 2019 continuously, but we probably faced the most exciting and attacking teams in Japan in the quarter-finals and then we had to adapt and change again to play against Wales which was a standoff, Nienaber said.

England in the final was probably a mix of the two. Each team has their own DNA and their ability to adapt is what is important. This is what all the teams in the world experience.

The Boks won five of six tests in 2021, having missed the entire 2020 season due to Covid restrictions. While the Lions series was a tough and hard tug-of-war, it wasn’t that different from any Lions series as they are one-off and one-off events.

In all three tests, the Boks have scored 65 points and four tries against the Lions, en route to winning the series 2-1. In 2017, the all-conquering and supposedly freewheeling Hansens All Blacks drew 1-1, scoring 66 points and five tries.

Every game in the 2017 and 2021 playoffs was close and, with the exception of one moment of brilliance, tense arm wrestling. Hansens’ comments, while not inaccurate, conveniently tweaked a bit of history to fit a narrative.

It’s not that this comes as a surprise to the Boks because as the world champions, the highest ranked team in the world, the reigning rugby champions and the winners of the Lions series, they are a target. huge.

The opposition will use all means to try to gain an advantage, but the Boks are focused and stable. They won’t be won over by playing outside of their comfort zone, but what they’re trying to do is expand that comfort zone.

Vermeulen back

The Boks did not have their first training session until Tuesday after forced isolation for 24 hours due to a false positive Covid test after arriving in Queensland.

Veteran No.8 Duane Vermeulen was back on the pitch and is set to start against Australia in the Gold Coast on September 12 after a three-month absence due to an ankle injury.

It’s a huge boost for the team to see the 35-year-old star again in consideration. Jasper Wiese has become a solid test player after being thrown into the limelight during the Lions series, but Vermeulen will undoubtedly reclaim the No.8 jersey now.

It was hard to miss the Lions series, it was the only other item on the bucket list that I really wanted to tick off, Vermeulen said.

My injury was a bit more serious than everyone thought, and while I was hoping to get back on the pitch for the first Test, I just wasn’t ready on time. I had to go see Jacques (Nienaber) and let him know that I would have abandoned the team if he had put me on the pitch.

It was a tough decision, but definitely the right one at this point, just to make sure I recover and be ready and fit for the next few games.

I was fortunate enough to be part of the squad and off the pitch for the last game of the series. The transition after being a waterboy for a few weeks really motivated me, and now I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and play my part on the team.

Although he is aiming for the immediate challenge of facing the Wallabies and All Blacks in the coming weeks, Vermeulen has not ruled out another tilt to be part of Bok’s World Cup squad in 2023. He will have then 37 years old.

I will keep pushing for as long as I can, said Vermeulen. I’ll push until I can’t keep up. This is the great thing. I have already spoken to Jacques and told him that I will continue to do my best and play my part for as long as I can.

But if he can see that I’m losing pace, then we need to sit down and discuss the next step and if my time has come and gone.

For now, I still strive to be alongside my teammates and continue to represent my country to the best of my ability. So I look forward to the next challenges that lie ahead, and if that drives me to the next World Cup, so be it. DM