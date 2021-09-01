Entertainment
Long hours overcome long chances to bring Schaumburg Septemberfest back to 2021
When we want we can. This seems to be the mantra of the leaders of the village of Schaumburg in bringing back the biggest Labor Day festival in the region: Septemberfest.
With the state restrictions lifted in May, organizers have worked tirelessly to organize the festival in this year of its 50th anniversary.
After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Schaumburg Septemberfest returns this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary with rides, shows, fireworks and more.
– Daily Herald File Photo
The slightly reduced event takes place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from September 4 to 5. It offers a carnival, two stage shows, 10 restaurants in the Taste of Schaumburg, four suppliers of craft beer and wine, bingo, free pony rides on Saturday afternoon, fireworks on Sunday evening and a Septemberfest Court competition.
“The committee is dedicated to producing a great family event with as many community favorite features as possible, given the short planning window,” said Jack Netter, director of the village’s cultural services department.
Roxane Benvenuti, special events coordinator, returned in early May to bring together so many aspects of the festival within a tight deadline.
“The reopening went faster than expected,” said Benvenuti.
After the staff and committee members returned, they began calling contractors and vendors to organize tents, portable toilets, stages, generators, tables, chairs, and labor. that they would need.
Benvenuti has also started working with other services in the village, including engineering and public works, police, firefighters, transport, communications, community development and finance, to support the festival.
“Roxane’s work, combined with the energy and enthusiasm of the committee and the strong support of the village board of directors, will result in a 50th anniversary event which in many ways will resemble a festival of September normal, ”Netter said.
Nevertheless, some elements had to be eliminated, including the arts and crafts fair, parade and non-profit day, due to the schedule, budget and potential restrictions, added Benvenuti.
The last two areas to be confirmed were the sellers of shows and restaurants on the main stage, as village officials negotiated their contracts. They met up with a full lineup of popular bands – and local restaurants – on both days.
The main stage entertainment opens at 4:30 p.m. on September 4 with music from Heartless, who brings the iconic voices of the Wilson sisters to the stage. Popular Chicago-area band Fletcher Rockwell follows at 6:30 p.m., before Rebel Rebel performs, bringing back the iconic David Bowie sound.
Hard rock band Great White will perform at Septemberfest in Schaumburg at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday September 5th.
– Courtesy of the village of Schaumburg
On September 5, Rok Brigade, a Def Leppard tribute band, opens the show at 4:30 p.m., followed by the popular cover group 7th Heaven at 6:30 p.m. Grammy-nominated hard rock band Great White ends the night starting at 8:30 p.m.
More entertainment takes place throughout the two days on the local music scene. The groups and orchestras of elementary district 54 of the canton of Schaumburg open the programming of the two days from 11 a.m. The following cover groups range from classic 60s to music by Santana and a review by Tony Ocean on Saturdays; to the house group School of Rock, Anthony Cassano Quartet and Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band on Sunday.
The Schaumburg Septemberfest returns on September 4 and 5. In addition to the food at the carnival, 10 restaurants will participate in the Taste of Schaumburg.
– Daily Herald File Photo
Dining options run the gamut and go beyond the typical carnival fare. Guests can choose from Thai and Mexican fare, pizza and chicken finger options, nachos, and burgers for the whole family. Dairy Queen and Sweet Occasions will be offering desserts.
Local craft beer and wine vendors include Church Street Brewing in Itasca and Global Brew Tap House in Schaumburg, as well as Pollyana Brewing Company and Lynfred Winery, both in Roselle, and Tenth and Blake, based in Chicago.
In bringing the festival back, a year after it was canceled due to COVID-19, Netter credits the continued commitment of the village council, as well as the dynamism and dedication of the staff and committee of the Septemberfest.
“I’m not sure people understand how much work it takes to put on an event like this,” he said, “but I hope what we’re doing this year is a fun, safe diversion. and exciting to the people of Schaumburg and surrounding areas. communities. “
