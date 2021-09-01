Bollywood movies that promote fat-shaming





Bollywood has always had a notorious reputation for peddling stereotypes. Classic stalker symptoms are visible through rose-tinted filters while bodily shame is occasional and rampant. If we look at examples of fat-shaming in Bollywood, the examples reveal the total disrespect with which we have treated men and women of a certain body type. Whether it’s using big characters as comedic relief or outright labeling them as outsiders in society, when do we start to hold the industry accountable? Not only has this behavior spread to on-screen representation, but such a toxic mentality finds its fulfillment off-screen as well. In 2016, the late actor Mr. Rishi Kapoor, known for his outspokenness, said DNA, I couldn’t believe it when they recently awarded Parineeti Chopra an award for losing weight. Can someone please give me a price for gaining weight? This was in reference to the Stardust Style Icon Award that the actress received that year. Such statements not only take into account the plight of individuals and their journey with their bodies, but also propagate a culture that is intolerant of body confidence. In our films, too, such incidents are endless. A classic example would be Sweetu from Kal Ho Naa Ho. Thank goodness the film was released when such awareness did not reign over the viewing class. Sweetu is this stereotypical fat girl who is unhappy in life, unlovable, and only present for comedic relief. However, if you think the 2000s were unfair to the big guys, think again! Even in 2021, we face similar tropes and stereotypes. Here are a few striking examples. 1. Kabir Singh This movie has a lot of glaring flaws and the Shame of Upside Down is definitely one of them. In one of the scenes, Kabir says, the big chicks are like teddy bears. They are gentle and loyal. Big chicks and beautiful chicks are a good combination. There are a lot of issues here to unbox and weren’t there for all of it. Credit: Giphy / Série T

2. Bodyguard Sallu bhai has starred in a number of problematic films, but the character of Tsunami Singh takes the cake. Named after a natural calamity, this character comes with his own special effects. People walking past him call him fatso and he obviously can’t catch a running bus because how fat people run? We needed a pause button after this one. Credit: YouTube / Reliance Entertainment 3. Judwaa 2 Another of our best problematic movies, this movie works on the premise that a fat policewoman can’t catch the character of Varun Dhawans because she must be unfit. Credit: Giphy / Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

4. Ghoomketu This film by Nawazuddin Siddiqui is full of stereotypes for its audience. His character is prominently seen cringe at his wife’s weight as he actually leaves her. On her return, she shows that she is losing weight and becoming beautiful in her eyes. What in the world? Credit: YouTube / Zee5 5. Diljale Where do we even start with this one? This Ajay Devgn-Sonali Bendre movie actually has a 5:48 min song dedicated to fat shame. The lyrics go ho nahi sakta with everyone making fun of a fat girl and shows her character asking her male friends to save her izzat. Watch it to believe it! Credit: YouTube / Bollywood Classics Main image credit: T-Series + Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

