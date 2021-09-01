Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review: House of Hidden Dragons





Home is where the heart is. Unless you’re Shang-Chi. Then home is where the mystical secret village of your mother and her dragon keeper is located. That’s the case in Unstable Marvels Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton with a obliging eye towards kung fu cinema, but not much else. Meet Shaun (Simu Liu). This is your typical millennial slacker, content with his valet job, where he works with his equally apathetic best friend, Katy (Awkwafina). But Shaun has a secret: his mother (Fala Chen), who died as a child, was a martial arts master from another dimension. Oh, and daddy (Tony Leung) is a conqueror with a secret ninja army and 10 magical arm rings. And sister, Xialing (Menger Zhang), has not been in touch for a while; She must rule an underground Fight Club style empire. When Shaun, aka Shang-Chi, receives a cryptic message, he is dragged into a family reunion and must consider his past.

Shang-Chi dot the tragic story of his hero throughout his story, but doesn’t fully familiarize us with him in the present until he jumps into his past. As in Black Widow, here is the case of a protagonist who cannot compete with the most fascinating characters around him. Take the character of Leungs, a toxic but charismatic father, constantly oscillating between a tender vulnerability and the destructive temper that obscures him. Xialing, too, is wonderfully fierce as a kingpin. Too bad she falls into one of Marvel’s trusted tropes: the cool sister who waits on the fringes of the story. (Other examples include Yelena Belova, Shuri, and even the alluring villainous Hela.)

Then there’s the beloved sidekick, a role that Awkwafina satisfies in much the same way she has in several other films, such as the street scammer Constance and the nerdy bestie of the newbies. rich Peik Lin, that is, clumsily and obnoxiously. She serves a dual function as the hero’s potential love interest, an equally inappropriate role given the lack of chemistry between her and Liu. (Benedict Wong, appearing as the connection to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, is however delightful, as always, even in his brief and transparent function in the film.) At least there’s the fights, right? Nope. Besides a sensational fight streak on a bus, the fights are dimly lit and filmed with such an excited eye that the intricacies of the choreography are lost. This is a travesty, as seasoned stuntman Liu has the effortless acrobatics and tedious martial arts technique of a leading action hero. Liu also has a lovable sense of humor, although Shang-Chi doesn’t know how to use it. The final act of the movie, which turns into a fight with shiny magic bracelets, demonic monsters, and tons of CGI, is the most tedious, and this first Asian MCU movie left me with a bewildering thought: was it supposed to be the next Black Panther? The dragon, the ninja army, crouching tiger-style magical kung fu (with Michelle Yeoh, in a small role): the film uses the superficial markers of Asian culture and cinema without presenting anything unique in its version Marvel from this tradition. More and more, as the MCU finally tries to diversify its roster, it risks producing more mediocre and overly heavy token hero movies. I hope I’m wrong, because Shang-Chi and the female heroes, queer heroes, and the heroes of color who will hopefully follow deserve a lot more. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Rated PG-13 for kung fu fighting. Duration: 2 hours 12 minutes. In theaters.

