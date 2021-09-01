Discover the Latest in Home Entertainment with the New Hisense L9G TriChroma Laser TV | Business





SUWANEE, Georgia – (BUSINESS WIRE) – September 1, 2021– Hisense, a supplier of high-performance televisions and home appliances, unveils the latest addition to its premium entertainment lineup: the L9G TriChroma laser TV. The L9G is a 3000 lumens, 4K ultra short throw projection TV featuring the TriChroma laser engine, which uses pure red, green and blue lasers to achieve 107% of the BT.2020 color space. The L9G comes with a perfectly paired Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) display to take the guesswork out and the added expense of finding the right laser projector companion. Premium features like 40W Dolby Atmos audio, High Speed ​​HDMI, HDR10 / HLG, Filmmaker Mode, and WiSA Ready make the L9G a truly modern option for your next big screen upgrade. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005909/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) The trend for larger home TV screens continues to grow, and Laser TV is a compelling solution, with its ultra-bright 4K laser projection, giant screen and smart TV features, said Ken Welty, Director of Laser. TV at Hisense USA. Hisense introduced its first Ultra Short Throw Laser TV in 2014 and has always understood its potential. So with each model release, the bar rose and the category increased – improving image quality, providing better functionality, and making large-screen laser projection accessible to everyone. The L9G is available in several options, depending on viewer preferences and home configuration. For those looking to build a dedicated home theater, the L9G with ALR Cinema Screen achieves exceptional color accuracy with wide viewing angles. For those who want to move their main TV into a bright and airy living room, the L9G with ALR Daylight display may be the best option, as this display configuration offers increased brightness and ambient light rejection capabilities for viewing in the open air. a brighter environment. For size 100, consumers can choose the screen that best fits their space and intended use. The 120 model comes with the ALR cinema screen. The L9G TriChroma Laser TV is equipped with the Android TV platform so viewers can choose from over 5,000 apps and games including Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, HBO Max and more. Android TV also comes with built-in Google Assistant, so consumers can use the voice remote to quickly search and find what they’d like to watch. The L9G also works with Alexa and is Control4 certified, making it easy to integrate with other IoT smart home devices and control systems. The L9G laser television, including a 100 “or 120” ALR screen, is available from authorized dealers available at Hisense-USA.com. The 100-inch L9G retails for $ 5,499.99 and is now shipping to consumers. The 120 “L9G will be available in the coming weeks for $ 5,999.99. As a finale to the Hisense Upgrade Season Event with Brand Ambassador Dwyane Wade, Consumers Who who purchase the 100 inch L9G in September can enter a contest to win their L9G for free. To learn more about the contest and how to enter, visit the link here. To learn more about Hisense visit www.hisense-usa.com. HISENSE L9G SERIES FEATURES Ultra short throw 4K – Positioned a few centimeters from the wall, the L9G laser television projects a massive image at beautiful 4K resolution. Up to 3.5 times more screen than a 65 TV.

TriChroma laser motor – The L9G uses pure red, green and blue lasers to achieve new levels of color performance, reaching 107% of the BT.2020 color space.

High dynamic range – With 3000 lumens of brightness, the L9G’s high dynamic range delivers specular reflections and incredible color depth, to give every scene the stunning detail it deserves.

Fluid movement – The digital micromirror device reacts faster to movement than LEDs or OLEDs, creating smoother movement than any other type of display. MEMC technology also helps, making fast-paced action in sports, movies, and games smoother.

DLP technology powered by Texas Instruments – Projection technology used in 9 out of 10 theaters around the world to create laser-focused detail is now available in the home. Every piece of content looks fresh from the theater.

Long life expectancy – X-Fusion laser light technology provides up to 25,000+ hours of entertainment without the need to replace a bulb – because there isn’t one.

Ambient light rejection screen – The included UST ALR screen is perfectly paired with the L9G projector to produce a true color image with incredible viewing angles and uniformity of brightness.

Dolby Atmos – Dolby Atmos L9Gs 40W sound reveals every detail of the audio mix with unparalleled clarity and depth. A high speed HDMI port with eARC also allows pass-through so that users can enjoy high-speed audio through their home theater.

Android TVYOU – Android TV OS brings over 5,000 apps and games to the biggest screen in the house. Watch live sports and news from popular channels or gather together to watch the hottest videos with over 1,000 Chromecast-enabled apps.

Ready for WiSA – integrate your wireless multichannel surround sound, the L9G is WiSA Ready.

Smart home ready – Built-in WiFi, Google Assistant, compatible with Alexa and Control4 certified, the L9G can integrate with IoT devices and smart home control systems.

Eye safety (and resilient for children) – The L9G has a proximity sensor that turns off the laser light source when a moving body gets too close. This protects the eyes and is also a great feature to prevent the little ones from placing objects on the laser console. Users also have the option to turn off the eye safety feature. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and / or other countries. Google, Google Play, Android TV, YouTube, and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google, LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Prime Video and all associated logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime and / or Prime Video subscription fees apply. See primevideo.com/conditions for details. Netflix is ​​a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc. Hulu is the registered trademark of Hulu, LLC. ABOUT HISENSE USA CORPORATION AND HISENSE COMPANY, LTD. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., established in 1969 and headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense USA Corporation offers an innovative line of technology products that disrupt the consumer electronics industry, challenge the competition and deliver significant value to consumers. Distributed throughout North America, Hisense USA Corporation’s product portfolio includes televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers and freezers. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005909/en/ CONTACT: Max Borges Agency for Hisense Raneisha Stassin [email protected] [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MOBILE / WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO SOURCE: Hisense Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 01/09/2021 14:21 / DISC: 01/09/2021 14:21 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005909/en

