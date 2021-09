Hollywood director compares ‘infectious’ cancellation culture to Delta variant

In an interview published Wednesday, Oscar-nominated director Paul Schrader spoke out against political correctness in Hollywood. “The cancellation culture is so contagious, it’s like the Delta virus,” Schrader said in the Deadline interview. In a 2020 interview with Deadline, Schrader discussed participating in a bi-weekly Zoom poker tournament called Club Quarantine that featured Hollywood stars. In the new interview with journalist Tom Grater, Schrader was asked if he is still active in the card game group. “No, I was kicked out of this club, then I joined another and I was kicked out of that one too,” replied the filmmaker. “It’s all about political correctness. I’ve never met these people, they’re just pictures on the screen. I said something that offended someone …” Schrader spoke with the online outlet about his latest film, The Card Counter, which will screen at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. Oscar Isaac stars in the film as a former military interrogator turned player, while Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe appear in supporting roles. Schrader is known for his controversial work. He wrote or co-wrote the screenplays for four films directed by Martin Scorsese: Taxi driver, Angry bull, The last temptation of Christ and Bring out the dead. He also directed American gigolo, with Richard Gere as male escort, and First reformed, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. In order to avoid undue controversy before The card counterupon release of the film, the director told Deadline, “I’m leaving Facebook until the movie is released.” Asked about the old adage that bad publicity doesn’t exist, Schrader replied, “It’s still somewhat true. Advertising is advertising. be Kevin Spacey, Scott Rudin or Johnny Depp. They got carried away by the culture of cancellation. “ “The cancellation culture is so contagious, it’s like the Delta virus,” he continued. “If your friend says, ‘They say these terrible things about me that are not true’ you are afraid to stand up for them because you could get this virus too.” When asked if he was worried about being canceled himself, he replied, “No, I think I was pretty honest and frank, I kept my hands to myself.” Schrader’s next project will be Master Gardener, which will star Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver.

