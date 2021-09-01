Piers Morgan: UK media regulator acquits TV host for comments on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex





On a March 8 edition of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain”, Morgan asked if Meghan was telling the truth about her suicidal thoughts, a major revelation on her part. successful interview with Oprah Winfrey . His comments sparked huge controversy in Britain, and he was berated by the mental health charity Mind.

An Ofcom spokesperson told CNN Business on Wednesday that it was the “most criticized” program.

Justifying what he described as a “finely balanced” move, Ofcom said the comments were potentially “harmful and offensive to viewers,” but he took into account freedom of speech and the “strong challenge from Morgan’s co-host on the show, which prompted him to leave the set.

Meghan filed a formal complaint to ITV regarding Morgan’s comments about his sanity, CNN learned at the time. Her complaint to ITV was about the impact Morgan’s comments might have on others and how it might degrade the severity of mental health issues. The complaint was not about the personal nature of Morgan’s attacks.

Following backlash from members of the public and Mind, Morgan resigned his post on March 9, with a statement from ITV saying he had “decided it was now time to leave Good Morning Britain”. UK media regulator Ofcom published a 97-page article report Wednesday and concluded that the case was “not in violation of its broadcasting rules”. More than 50,000 complaints have been received, said Ofcom, the majority of which said Morgan’s comments about mental health and suicide were “both harmful to the public and very offensive,” as were the comments. discussions on issues of race and racism. The regulator said: “We were particularly concerned about Mr Morgan’s approach to such an important and serious issue and his apparent disregard for the seriousness of anyone expressing suicidal thoughts.” “But we have also fully taken into account freedom of expression. Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of a legitimate public interest debate, and the significant challenge to Mr Morgan by other contributors provided important context for viewers, ”he said. . Nonetheless, we have reminded ITV to pay more attention to content dealing with mental health and suicide in the future. ITV may consider using timely warnings or signage from support services to ensure viewers are safe. properly protected, “Ofcom warned. In a tweet on Wednesday, Morgan called Ofcom’s move a “vindication on my part,” a “resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios who thinks we should all be forced to believe every word they say ”. CNN has contacted ITV for comment. Max Foster and Niamh Kennedy contributed reporting.

