More than 40,000 drivers have received speed camera tickets in Chicago locations where signs had errors on application deadlines – CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you see the light flashing on a radar in Chicago, you know you’ve been pulled over – but it turns out that more drivers in Chicago than initially thought are about to pay tickets than they should not have received.
Last month, CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker discovered two speed camera warning signs in the city contained misinformation.
The signs indicated run times ending at 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. when they should have indicated 9:00 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.
After our investigation, the city fixed both signs and promised to review the tickets and refund the money.
We would love to be able to tell you that the checks are in the mail, but there was no word on that as of Tuesday evening.
What we have is new data revealing that there are many more drivers who have gotten undeserved tickets than we initially reported.
Turns out both warning signs had been wrong for months until we found out about the town’s mistake.
In total, more than 40,000 drivers were ticketed in months when the warning signs were wrong and the city fined them over $ 1 million.
We will continue to push for answers on when the city pays.
