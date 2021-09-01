Must pay the working group supports the actor





More and more voices are supporting the Johanssons trial. Screenshot: Marvel studios Earlier this year, a group of people working with science fiction and fantasy writers from America and other writers’ guilds have formed the Disney Must Pay Task Force. It was the result of a public disagreement between the workshop and Star wars and Extraterrestrial novelist linked Alan Dean Foster on Disney’s withholding royalty payments. Their latest impulse is not to help another writer, but to call up Disney’s ongoing legal battle with Marvels. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. Over the summer, it emerged that Johansson was suing the Walt Disney Company, alleging that his film studio had broken his contract for the solo. Black Widow movie. This came after several delays from its original 2020 release window and the superhero title showing simultaneously in theaters and as part of Disney + ‘s Premier Access service. After several public round trips in which Disney accused the actress of taking advantage of the covid-19 pandemic against the poor little mega-corporation, the House of the mouse is now watching private arbitration instead of a trial. The very public fight sparked a flurry of talk about successful actor contracts in the era of streaming debut. Disneys attempting to keep the debate out of the public eye, while not surprisingly, has not stopped organizations and public figures from supporting Johanssons’ trial. Last night, Disney must pay Task ForceSFWAs initiative to seek appropriate royalty payments for authors of licensed material through comics and books likeExtraterrestrial, Star wars, and Buffy the vampireKiller before the acquisition of these licenses by Disneyrreleased a statement supporting the actress. #DisneyMustPay Joint Task Force calls on Disney to respect Scarlett Johansson’s professional and artistic work on the film Black Widow, begins the press release. The first way to respect Ms. Johansson is to pay her properly and not use unethical contractual maneuvers to avoid payment. This isn’t the first time the task force has seen Disney attempt such a twist in contract language. The group has already made significant strides in finding appropriate treatment for writers: Foster revealed he settled his situation with Disney earlier this year. The company had previously refused to pay him royalties for Star wars and Extraterrestrial novelties related to the film (as well as the first Star wars extended universe novel, Shard of the Spirit’s Eye) wrote before the giant acquired both Lucasfilm and Fox, despite the company having since reissued some of that work under a new brand. In May, Boom Studios which obtained the license to create Buffy the vampire slayer Disney comics in 2019, after its acquisition of Fox ended an earlier deal with Dark Horselent his support for SFWA, announcing that it would help affected writers liaise with Disney to claim the royalties owed to them. The task force’s latest statement is a reminder that it’s not just writers that Disney contracts may have overlooked, and this is a fight in which workers, regardless of their relationship with the company, must stick together. The #DisneyMustPay Working Group strives to ensure contracts are honored for all creators. This includes writers, actors, illustrators and other artists, the statement concludes. Disney has a behavior that forces creators to go through unnecessary and tedious steps to receive agreed payments. They keep finding new ways to avoid paying people for their creativity and honoring their contracts. Disney needs to pay all creators for their work, and the #DisneyMustPay joint task force is leading the way in making sure that happens. G / O Media may earn a commission Great back-to-school choice!

Long-lasting battery perfect for students. As a reminder, the Walt Disney Companys latest estimated net worth was $ 122.18 (that’s 122,100,000,000) billion. To find out more, be sure to follow us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

