Marvel’s first Asian superhero gets hit full treatmentExBulletin



toggle legend Marvel / Disney Studios

The best moments of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings are the ones where you almost have almost forget you’re watching a Marvel movie. Some of the hallmarks are still there: the skillful comedic jokes, the high-flying action, the fleeting references to other characters and events in the Marvel Universe.

But the film does not get bogged down in the minutiae of the series. It takes place some time after the last two Avengers movies you know, when half the world was wiped out and then brought back, and several fan favorites said goodbye. But you don’t need to know or worry about all of this to enjoy this mostly standalone story, which takes us to dramatic new ground.

New cultural ground too. Almost 50 years after Shang-Chi’s character made his comic book debut, during the martial arts craze of the ’70s, he’s now the first Asian superhero to get the full Marvel movie treatment. . When we first meet Shang-Chi, played by TV’s Simu Liu Kim’s convenience, he’s a young man who calls himself Shaun and leads a pretty ordinary life in San Francisco.

But one day, Shaun and his lazy friend Katy, a playful Awkwafina, are violently ambushed on a bus, and Shaun fends off their attackers with a dazzling array of martial arts moves. Turns out he didn’t say a lot to Katy, like the fact that he’s a kung fu master who has been hiding for years from his father, a very evil centuries-old Chinese warlord, and very powerful named Wenwu.

Now his father has found him and sent his henchmen after him. Determined to understand why, Shaun flies to Macau with Katy to meet his estranged sister, Xialing. Once there, the film becomes a full-fledged dysfunctional family drama with dark and funny overtones.

Sometimes I felt like I was watching a comedy about too much tension between a traditional Chinese parent and his wayward westernized offspring, even though, of course, the fate of the world is at stake. The siblings have to put their own. problems aside and unite against their evil father, who derives his power from the 10 rings of the title’s metal armbands that made him immortal and almost invincible.

Wenwu is the latest take on a famous Marvel supervillain called the Mandarin who was introduced in the ’60s as a stereotypical Fu Manchu with a mustache. But the filmmakers cleverly redefined the character, who starred in a cast inspired by Hong Kong cinema legend Tony Leung.

You may know Leung from his work in Wong Kar-wai’s magnificent romantic dramas such as Love mood. Here, he gives us a more extreme take on obsessive desire: Years ago, Wenwu tragically lost his wife, Shang-Chi, and Xialing’s mother. Now, he’s determined to bring her back, with a plan that could have devastating consequences for all of humanity.

All this family angst gives Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings unusual emotional intensity for a superhero movie. Xialing, nicely played by Meng’er Zhang, resents her father for neglecting her as a child, which makes it all the more unhappy that the film also marginalizes her somewhat. As for Shang-Chi, he maintains a complicated, vaguely Oedipal rivalry with his father, which has transformed him into the fighting machine that he is and subjected him to all manner of cruel manipulation and abuse. Liu is an engaging lead, although he doesn’t always fully convey the depths of his character’s trauma.

He’s better at the lighter, funnier scenes with Awkwafina, and having worked as a stuntman he’s great in the movie’s extended fight sequences. They’re a big improvement over the bland, dark scenes that typically pass for action in Marvel movies. Director and co-writer Destin Daniel Cretton may not be John Woo’s second advent, but he did a great job absorbing a number of Asian influences from the action, punches burlesques by Jackie Chan at the ballet grace of Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

Speaking of crouching tiger: It’s a pleasure to see the great Michelle Yeoh arrive late in the series as Shang-Chi’s benevolent mentor. She sets him up for an epic showdown with his father that looks a bit like this series’ past epic showdowns, full of doomsday stakes, bloodless casualties, and excessive visual effects. But the finale also has a depth of feeling that sets it apart and makes you want to linger in this particular world a little longer before the next Marvel movie.