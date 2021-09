Ted Lasso’s enemies can choke on this video of Jamie Tartt actor Phil Dunster performing an absolutely insane free kick during filming | This is the loop

As Bob Frost once wrote, nothing gold can stay. Give something in the light five minutes, and the world will immediately drown it in darkness. Enter Ted Lasso season two. The first season of the Apple TV + show about a Kansas college football coach crossing the pond to charm a bunch of cranky Brits with folksy jokes (and practice a bit of football along the way) has been widely acclaimed for its purity and simplicity. It was exactly the kind of comfort food we craved in the midst of a global pandemic, an attempted coup and, of course, the ever-increasing thermal death of the universe, and viewers l ‘have lapped with a spoonful.

While it remains essentially the same show as in the first season, however, the second season saw an inevitable (and inevitably exhausting) backlash. Part of it has to do with legitimate critical concernsas the show slowly derives from its English football roots and some have to do with enemies who have been practically convulsed to scream I told you! from the pilot. But the criticism of The Lasso has become so deep and gloomy that many have come to doubt the very foundations of its reality. There’s even a reddit theory that Roy Kent’s relief played by actor / comedian Brett Goldstein is actually a CGI render designed to test new Apple technology. The ruse will be revealed on stage at the Emmys, because obviously Hollywood is there.

Others simply doubt the veracity of the shows’ football scenes, which unfold via a series of close cropped and shaky camera footage. There’s no way these failed comedians and struggling comedians could have any real soccer skills, right? Well, if this video of Jamie Tartt actor Phil Dunster legitimately breaks through (spoiler alert!) this Free kick season 2, episode 6 is to be believed, false in fact. Very, very badly.

This video is courtesy of writer and co-creator Brendan Hunt, and it’s pretty mind-blowing. It’s over 40 yards away Martin Tyler would laugh at you for trying out FIFA and he’s sailing it. Granted, it’s a bit in the middle and there’s no professional goalie between the sticks, but let’s see enemies trying to dip one under the crossbar from 40 and up. Well, give yourself a decade and an allowance. Come back when you have made one.

So, does this cure all the ailments of season 2? No. Does it redeem all the cheap jokes about British slang and pop cultural references that will seem dated in 12-14 months? It is not. But we must give credit where credit is due:

It’s a hell of a free kick.

