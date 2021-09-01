Bonnaroo 2021 canceled: we’re heartbroken





Bonnaroo, one of America’s premier music festivals, was canceled for the second year in a row, about 48 hours before the scheduled start. The festival was scheduled to open Thursday and run until Sunday. Bonnaroo takes place on a farm in Manchester, Tenn., About 90 minutes from Huntsville, Alabama’s largest city, In a series of statements published on social networks, Bonnaroo organizers said recent heavy rains have left festival grounds flooded in many areas and campgrounds are flooded to the point where we cannot drive or park vehicles safely. (The full statements can be found at the end of this story.) Headliners were to include rock band Foo Fighters, rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo, black-pop singer Lana Del Rey and hip-hop / MC producer Tyler, the Creator. In total, more than 100 artists are said to have performed at the festival, on 10 stages. Alabama artists scheduled to perform included rock / soul dynamo Brittany Howard (Athens), American star Jason Isbell (Green Hill / Shoals), rapper Flo Milli (Mobile) and indie composer Waxahatchee (Birmingham) . On August 10, it was announced that attendees at this year’s festival would be required to have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to participate in the festival. The organizers of Bonnaroo, a Creole slang term for good things, include concert promotions that fuel Live Nation. In 2020, Bonnaroo was rescheduled and ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. The BonnarooMusic & Artist Festival debuted in 2002. About 100,000 fans attended the last Bonnaroo to perform, in 2019, according to theNashville Tennessee. Past headliners include Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, Radiohead and Metallica. Here is Bonnaroos’ full statement announcing the 2021 cancellation: We are absolutely sorry to announce that we have to cancel Bonnaroo. While the weather this weekend looks exceptional, Centeroo is currently inundated in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our toll roads and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we cannot drive or park vehicles. safely. We have done everything in our power to try to move the show forward, but Mother Nature has sent us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have no more options to try to make it happen. so that the event takes place safely and in a manner worthy of the Bonnaroo experience. Please find ways to safely reunite with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL GET YOU TO THE FARM IN JUNE 2022! All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days of the original payment method. MORE ABOUT CULTURE Is tipping concerts or buying merch the best way to support local musicians? Protected princes, collaborators and muses: 15 unmissable trails The Black Crowes Rich Robinson on Shake Your Money Maker Secrets

