Michael Moore says Biden “kept his word” on Afghanistan Withrdawl – The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Moore says he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to meet the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline for US troops in Afghanistan despite criticism of how “it’s gone crazy” in the end.

During a Tuesday night appearance on Rhythm with Ari Melber, the Fahrenheit 9/11 The director lent his support to Biden’s decision to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan and the presence of US troops in the country. “I think I’m so proud of President Biden – whom I didn’t vote for in the Michigan primary; I voted for and worked for Bernie Sanders – and I was completely surprised and I feel like we are all blessed to have Joe Biden in the White House these past few months, ”Moore said.

Moore said he was not only impressed with what the President was able to accomplish in his first year in office, but with his ability to stand courageously and never back down “like a politician, and most importantly a Democratic politician would “.

“They would be afraid of right-wing Republicans,” Moore said. “The Democrats [have] such a story to back off things like that. He wouldn’t step back. He just said, ‘No, that’s wrong. I promised you that when I ran for office, I would withdraw these troops. This war has gone on for too long. And that’s exactly what he did. A politician kept his word.

Biden’s decision to go ahead with the August pullout, after extending the May 1 deadline originally set by the Trump administration to 2020, has drawn criticism after several chaotic weeks in the country as the Americans, US Afghan allies and others attempted to leave the country following the rapid and unexpected takeover of the government by the Taliban. The disorganization of the exit was punctuated by an Islamic State attack on Kabul airport – where people had gathered around the clock to attempt to evacuate – which killed 13 US soldiers and more than 100 Afghan civilians.

Moore called the withdrawal “crazy,” but said most withdrawals and evacuation warfare efforts had been, before sharing his condolences for the lives lost in recent weeks.

“You can discuss the madness at the end, but all the evacuations – from Dunkirk, before and after – [have], “he said.” I mean, Churchill is considered a hero with Dunkirk. There were 15,000 Allied lives lost trying to evacuate these soldiers from that beach in France at the start of World War II. never goes well, it never goes well.

Moore has long voiced his opposition to the war in Afghanistan, openly and publicly rebuking the decision of Congress and President George W. Bush’s administration to invade both that country and Iraq. He approaches it critically in his 2004 documentary, Fahrenheit 9/11, as well as the broad political and media support for the war after the September 11 attacks. But when asked how he felt after the official withdrawal and the end of America’s longest war, the director said there was “no point in being right.”

“If anything, I feel like, what better could I have done 20 or 18 years ago when we invaded Iraq to communicate to the American public that we were making a horrible mistake, that cost us thousands of American lives and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi and Afghan lives? he said. “So there is no celebration today.”

During the nearly 20-minute interview on MSNBC, the award-winning director also reflected on his 2003 Oscar speech, in which he was booed by attendees for speaking out against Bush and the war in Iraq. After Melber noted that Moore had been “kicked off the stage” with a musical cue and a mixture of boos and applause while accepting the award for best feature documentary for Bowling for ColombineMoore shared that his mic was also turned down amid his comments.

“It was the fifth night of the Iraq war, the Oscars. How could I not say something? Moore explained to Melber why he spoke. “Mainly because this movie was about violence and guns and everything and so I said what I said.”

The director also explained that the studios refused to work with him following his comments on stage. “A few days later the studio that was going to fund and distribute my next film tore up the contract and said, ‘We’re not doing anything with you. “And no one would do anything,” Moore said. “Look at Barbara Lee, the only congressman who voted against the war in Afghanistan. All the Democrats in Congress voted for the war in Afghanistan except her. I’ve spoken over the years It’s a lonely place to be.

Moore, who plans to air his 2004 film Fahrenheit 9/11 on its free website Sept. 10, said the US experience in Afghanistan is another lesson America has learned.

“I think we need to learn from the past. We lose these wars because wars are bad. There are wars that we have fought for which we are right, and we have won them, ”he said. “But for nineteen years – 20, 30, even 40 years – it has been for the wrong reasons. And I don’t want that to happen anymore. I don’t want to lose any of our young men and women. I don’t want to kill people in other countries who pose no threat to me or to you or anyone else, who have never attacked us.