LGBT + actor and activist David Paisley leaves Scotland because he no longer felt safe at home

Actor and LGBT + advocate David Paisley has said he is leaving Scotland for an unknown location because he no longer feels safe at home due to abuse and threats online.

Tuesday (August 31), River town The star has spoken on social media about the important and difficult decision to leave her home country. He wrote on Twitter about his deep love for Scotland, but he said it was time to do what’s good for me and my well-being.

I decided to leave Scotland, in part because I no longer felt safe at home, Paisley wrote.

He continued: I love Scotland and I love Glasgow so much. I think Scotland has an amazing future. I just have to do what’s right for me and my well-being.

In a subsequent tweet, he acknowledged that not everyone has the luxury of being able to move on and start over elsewhere. He also addressed his solidarity with the Scottish LGBT + community, in particular the trans community.

You will always have my support and love, and I am always by your side as an ally, friend and proud advocate for LGBTQ + rights, Paisley said.

Paisley, from Falkirk, has been a regular on British television for several years. He has appeared in several popular shows including Victim, Town of Holby and EastEnders before landing his longtime role as Rory Murdoch in the Scottish drama River town.

In a statement to RoseNews, Paisley explained that he had been the victim of numerous online abuse over the past year from anti-LGBT + accounts, including death threats and accusations he was abusing women and children.

It started to spill over into my work and family life, Paisley explained.

He said an anti-LGBT + group had filed malicious false complaints with the BBC and organized its Twitter followers to do the same. This led the BBC to launch an official investigation which luckily concluded that the complaints were unfounded, Paisley added.

Anyway, the actor said RoseNews it was very painful to be targeted at my workplace.

A few weeks ago, I learned that a male follower of this group claimed to know my address and threatened me. So I had to leave my home for my own safety, Paisley said.

He continued: The messages were passed on to the police. Since these incidents I have found it difficult to feel unsafe at home, at work and when I am in public in Scotland.

I had panic attacks, and it was causing a lot of stress and anxiety.

Paisley shared that the toll of all of this on my sense of well-being was just too great. As such, he said he had stopped going out and had become very withdrawn.

It had a very profound impact on my mental health and I had to get the support of my local mental health team and my employer, David Paisley said in the statement.

He added that Scotland is my home and that he enjoys living there, but that he would rather be in a place where he is less recognizable and where he can feel safe. He also said the country should be a place where everyone feels free to live and be who they are without fear of abuse, intimidation or discrimination.

Paisley said RoseNews that he’s starting over in a new place and made some big changes in his life that he’s really excited about and has wanted to make for a long time.

So in some ways the change has been positive and helpful, Paisley explained. I’m just sad that part of the reason I had to make these changes is the actions of abusive anti-LGBT + people online and in Scotland, which make it difficult for LGBTQ + people to live freely and feel safe. security.

A brief overview of Paisley’s online presence details his tireless advocacy for the LGBT + community. This includes retweet support for the Rainbow railway, a charity helping LGBT + Afghans flee the country, and repeatedly denouncing the anti-trans group LGB Alliance.

He even launched a Change.org petition ask the media to stop providing a non-critical platform for the disputed organization. The petition has reached over 36,000 signatures to date.

David Paisley has previously told fans he has been subjected to threats of violence and needs to relocate to ensure his safety.

In June, the actor revealed on Twitter he had to flee his home after people posted my details online, including where he lived, and threatened my personal safety. He wrote that the police had put his house on a quick response, but he decided to leave due to security concerns.

A BBC spokesperson said RoseNews that he has a duty of care to all of our talents and have offered their support and guidance to David lately in light of various online activities. The spokesperson added: We are aware that David is leaving Scotland and wish him good luck.