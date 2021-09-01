Key YouTube executive who partnered with Hollywood resigns





YouTube executive Kelly Merryman is pictured at her home in Manhattan Beach. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) Kelly Merryman, YouTube’s vice president of content partnerships, has resigned, the company confirmed on Wednesday. Merryman, who joined YouTube in 2015, oversaw a team of over 300 people in the United States, Canada and Latin America, including staff who work with hundreds of content partners. She was seen as a key player in building relationships with major television networks and studios as a result of Viacom. settle a billion dollar lawsuit accusing YouTube of copyright infringement. “Kelly is a tremendous leader and has helped make YouTube what it is today. She has contributed immensely to increasing the impact of YouTube on the creative economy,” said Robert Kyncl, Chief Commercial Officer of YouTube, in a press release. It’s unclear what triggered Merryman’s exit and what she plans to do next. Merryman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Merryman has a proven track record as a senior executive in the entertainment business. She joined YouTube from Netflix, where she was vice president of acquisitions. At the streamer, Merryman saw an invaluable opportunity for Netflix to grow globally. When she told her boss, content manager Ted Sarandos, that she planned to focus full time on international growth, he supported the idea but warned her that she would lose her job if that was not working, Merryman recalls. His instincts turned out to be premonitory. YouTube saw an increase in traffic during the pandemic, as people looked for ways to be entertained while taking refuge in their homes. Many celebrities have also used YouTube to live stream or download videos as Hollywood productions and live events are closed due to concerns related to COVID-19. Audiences turned to YouTube, as did brands. The Google-owned video-sharing platform saw ad revenue soar 84% in the second quarter to $ 7 billion. Despite YouTube’s financial success, the company experienced a few executive departures during the pandemic. In May, Ccile Frot-Coutaz, head of YouTube for Europe, Middle East and Africa, left to become CEO of Sky Studios, based in London. Last year, Ariel Bardin, vice president of product management at YouTube, left to join Instacart. This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

