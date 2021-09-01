Chicago pride parade canceled for second year due to coronavirus pandemic





NORTHALSTED The annual Chicago Pride Parade has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizer Tim Frye announced on Wednesday that the parade, which had been postponed from June to October 3 to give the city more time to recover from the pandemic, is being canceled again this year due to the increase in cases of COVID-19. We really wanted and hoped there could be a parade in 2021, Frye said in an open letter announcing the cancellation. We don’t believe, however, that we can do this safely for everyone in the parade and the people watching. We have to cancel the parade for the second year. The parade, which draws thousands to Chicago’s Northalsted neighborhood to celebrate LGBTQ pride, could still take place next year, Frye said. The party is tentatively scheduled for June 26, 2022. Let’s believe that in June 2022 we live in a much safer world than now, Frye said. We intend to have the best, happiest, most fabulous and most memorable Pride Parade ever. Count on it! Next year will mark the first time that the parade will be hosted solely by Frye after her husband, Richard Pfeiffer,passed away in 2019. Frye and her husband came out as gay after watching a pride parade, he said. I always imagine that a person (or more) who comes to the parade sees what can be in their life. They can have happy, productive lives and be LGBTQI +, Frye said. We missed this person in 2020 and now in 2021, [but] they will not be missed in 2022 or after. The city has allowed large gatherings, including the LGBTQ Festival Market Days and Lollapalooza, a massive music festival in which people got vaccinated. But there have been cases of COVID-19 linked to these events, and the city is in the midst of another wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Vaccines have been shown to largely prevent COVID-19, as well as serious illness and death from the virus. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 for more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community. Jake Wittich is aReport for Americabody member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across town for Block Club Chicago. Block Club Chicagos coronavirus coverage is free to all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501 (c) (3) newsroom run by journalists. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent newsroom, 501 (c) (3), run by journalists. Every penny we report on Chicago neighborhood funds. Already subscribed? Clickhereto support Block Club with atax deductible donation. Listen to It’s All Good: A Podcast from Block Club Chicago here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blockclubchicago.org/2021/09/01/chicago-pride-parade-canceled-for-second-year-due-to-coronavirus-pandemic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos