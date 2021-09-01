Hurricane Ida damages actor John Schneider’s home and studio in Louisiana; View the photo

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in the US state of Louisiana, where it made landfall on Sunday, August 29 after the power grid was disrupted in New Orleans, causing a blackout. Rescue operations are said to be underway using boats and helicopters to remove those trapped in Louisiana. Among those whose property was damaged due to one of the most powerful storms in the United States, there isDukes of Hazzardactor, John Schneider. The 61-year-old has his home and studio in Holden, Louisiana, both of which suffered damage from the hurricane, his representatives said.

Hurricane Ida damages John Schneider’s home in Louisiana

Fox News spoke to the star’s rep, who informed that the actor was in Nashville, helping to aid flood relief efforts in Middle Tennessee as the hurricane struck. However, he is now on his way back to Holden. The exact extent of the disruption is not known, however, footage from his studio has surfaced online. In one of the photos, the studio can be seen covered in trees uprooted during the hurricane and an orange car crashed under another fallen tree.

Thanks Brian. We come back and seem to be the only ones on the road. I go to see the damage done to the moms house in the morning, then go back to TN to continue to provide relief from the floods. All people and puppies are good. May have a hurricane sale at Miss Shirleys! Soon! https://t.co/H9hU0cDE6D John Schneider (@John_Schneider) August 30, 2021

The actor mentioned that he was driving home with his wife Alicia, noting that he felt like they were “the only ones on the road.” Relying on his Twitter account, John also mentioned that he would take a close look at “damage to moms house” and then go back to “TN to continue to relieve the flooding.” However, this is not the first time that John has suffered damage from natural disasters. His Holden home was nearly wiped out in a similar disaster in 2016, according to reports.

More about TheDukes of Hazzardactor

Schneider is an American actor and country music singer, best known for his portrayal of Beauregard “Bo” Duke in the American series,The Dukes of HazzardHe also tried popular roles in the TV series 200111Smallvilleand in the television seriesThe haves and have-notsIn addition to acting, John Schneider owns and operates the John Schneider Studios in Louisiana where he writes and produces independent films.

He started singing in the early 1980s. Some of his singles even reached the top of Billboard’s country singles charts. These includedBeen close enough to know, Country Girls, what’s a memory like you,andYou are the last thing I needed tonight.

