Nielsen TV Ratings accreditation suspended by supervisory board – The Hollywood Reporter





A key industry organization has suspended its accreditation of Nielsen’s national and local assessment services. On Wednesday, the Media Rating Council elected to revoke its seal of approval from the measurement company following a series of complaints from networks and advertisers about a possible underestimation of viewers during the pandemic. Nielsen had requested a halt in accreditation while she worked to resolve the issues, but the board refused them. “While we are disappointed that the situation has come to this, we believe these are the appropriate actions the MRC needs to take at this time,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the Media Rating Council. “MRC’s board of directors, which represents a very wide range of industries and includes advertisers, agencies and media companies of all types, is strongly unified in its positions on these issues. The MRC is committed to working with Nielsen with the goal of being able to reestablish the accreditation of these important services as soon as possible, and we hope that Nielsen will also continue to engage with the MRC and its customers in the pursuit of this goal. goal.” The Video Advertising Bureau, a business group representing broadcasters and advertisers, has alleged for months that Nielsen allowed its national television panel to degrade during the pandemic by not performing in-home maintenance on a number of households from its national panel. As a result, VAB argues, audiences were significantly underestimated in 2020 and early 2021. “The unified buy / sell market’s decision to suspend Nielsen’s accreditation in national and local markets must be viewed by Nielsen as a great challenge of change or death,” said Sean Cunningham, president and chief executive officer. management of VAB. “In fact, all metrics and currency providers with great future aspirations in the video advertising industry should consider the 2021 mandate for real transparency, full and in-depth audience capture, urgent innovation and rigorous verification as essential missions for all. Advertisers should expect to see more innovation over the next three years in video measurement and motto than has been achieved in the past 30 years, as the time is officially up on frictions and frustration. Nielsen’s suspension of accreditation for national ratings is expected to take effect on September 20 – the first day of the 2021-2022 television season (as generally referred to by Nielsen himself). The suspension of its local measure is expected to begin on September 12. Regarding practical effects, Nielsen will not be prevented from collecting TV ratings, nor media companies and ad buyers from continuing to use them. However, this could open the door for other analysis companies to gain a foothold in the ratings sector; NBC recently sent out RFPs to more than 50 companies (including Nielsen) for “Accurate, Robust and Independent Measurement Services” that it can use across its advertising business. For its part, Nielsen stressed that it will continue to provide data to its customers. “Although we are disappointed [the MRC decision], the suspension will not impact the usability of our data, ”the company said in a statement. “Nielsen remains the currency of choice for media companies, advertisers and agencies. We are embarking on the audit process and during this pause in accreditation we will work with the MRC to resolve this suspension. We will also take the opportunity to focus on innovation in our core products and continue to deliver data that customers can rely on, creating a better media future for the entire industry.

