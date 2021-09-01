Director Aashiq Abu and actor Prithviraj to retire from film on Variyamkunnath





Recently, reports of the ICHR’s intention to remove the names of the Malabar Rebellion leaders from the dictionary of martyrs have sparked controversy.

Almost a year after all the fuss around a Malayalam-language film about Variyamkunnath Kunhahammed Haji, who led the Malabar Rebellion in 1921, it is now confirmed that film director Aashiq Abu and lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran are are removed from the project. The discord with the producer of the film would have led to the cancellation of the project. The film was to be produced by Zikandar and Moideen under the banner of Compassion Movies. Aashiq Abu confirmed that the decision was taken a few months ago. As soon as the film had was announced Last year there were numerous attacks on actor Prithviraj for taking on the role of Variyamkunnath, by right-wing activists. Later, one of the writers Rameez got out of the project after his former misogynist and radical Facebook posts went viral. At the time, it also emerged that although the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country was against the film , the name of Variyamkunnath, executed by the British, appeared in the book Dictionary of the Martyrs of the Freedom Struggle of India published by the Union Ministry of Culture with the CIDH (Indian Council for Historical Research). However, recently there have been reports that the ICHR is planning to remove the names of all the leaders of the Malabar Rebellion from the book. A decision criticized by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition in Kerala. Right-wing supporters had criticized the making of the film, which they said would glorify Variyamkunnath and the rebellion, a movement they called anti-Hindu. However, members of the LDF and UDF argued that the rebellion was a fight against the British in India and that the leaders of the movement were freedom fighters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also recently referred to Variyamkunnath as a freedom fighter. At the time when the movie Aashiq Abu – Prithviraj was announced, four other films on the same subject was also announced, it was the 100th year of the rebellion. Also among those who announced the films was Ali Akbar, a supporter of Sangh Parivar. Others include PT Kunhumuhammed, Ibrahim Vengara, and Shahbaz Pandikka. Read from archive: Variyamkunnath and nuances of the Malabar rebellion: interview with author Manu S Pillai

