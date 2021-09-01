Carib Brewery Marketing Director Asa Sealy Highlights Upcoming Events





ABOVE VIDEO: Don’t miss the fun during 321 Lime Week at Carib Brewerys Lime House in Cape Canaveral on the Floridas Space Coast. Director Asa Sealy talks about all the upcoming events. Mark your calendars now. BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA Carib Brewery Marketing Manager Asa Sealy spoke with Space Coast Daily to highlight some upcoming events at the Carib Brewery and Taproom located at 200, boulevard Impérial. at Cape Canaveral. 321 Lime House Week from September 26 to October 2

Tropical Sundays with a Caribbean theme

Mondays at the running club

Live local Tuesdays

Game evenings on Wednesdays

Live music shows on Fridays and Saturdays 321 Lime Week will feature the newly renovated Carib Brewery and Tasting Room, soon to be named 321 Lime House. The renovation project, considered Phase 2, will provide an expansive beer garden, equipped with the brewery’s own truck, and offer an organized menu that pairs food with beers. On special evenings, local restaurants will be invited to appear with their special menus. Recently, phase 1 transformed the tap room with new furniture, floors and ceilings. State-of-the-art acoustic tiles have been installed to enhance the sound of the live music that is part of the tasting room experience. The already bright space has been made even brighter. Another event that Carib Brewery is thrilled about is partnering with Keep Brevard Beautiful for a beach clean-up day on October 16 at 10 a.m. at Alan Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach. After the clean-up, volunteers are invited to return to the brewery for free pizza and drinks. Florida Beer Company beers created at Cape Canaveral on the Floridas Space Coast, such as Key West and the ever-popular Hurricane Reef, share a common bond with the butter beer served at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at Universal Studios. . The connection is Carib Brewery, the beverage business for ANSA McAl, the large family business that bought Florida Beer in 2016. Carib Brewery produces Caribbean beer, the much-loved Carib Beer, and also supplies entertainment giants such as Universal. with themed drinks such as the famous Harry Potter drink. The brewery employs more than 1,000 people at its plants in Trinidad, Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The beer, which has generated 97% of the Caribbean beer market’s sales, is distributed in 30 countries around the world and on cruise ships. The 50,000 square foot Carib Brewery and Taproom (formerly Florida Beer) in Cape Canaveral is a high-tech facility that has significant production potential to serve all of North America and beyond. We are so proud to be able to call the Space Coast our home and we are so grateful that the community here has allowed us to join this exciting growth of the economy in Brevard County, said James Webb, CEO. We hope our brewery and taproom will be something the people of the Space Coast can be proud of. Surprisingly, Carib encompasses more than the refreshing Carib Lager and Carib Light and the robust European lager style of Stag. In fact, Carib also produces Mackeson, the oldest English milk stout. The Carib portfolio also includes the non-alcoholic malt beverage known as Malta Carib, healthy alcohol-free Ginseng Up, a drink made from Korean ginseng root, as well as Shandy Carib, which has an alcohol content of no more than 1, 2%. and is considered non-alcoholic in the Caribbean. In the Caribbean, Carib Brewery represents European brands such as Heineken and Guinness. In Brevard County, Carib Lager is available at ABC Liquor, Total Wine and, of course, at the Florida Beer Company tasting room in Cape Canaveral. The agreements with Publix are being finalized, so Carib Beer will soon also be available in the neighborhood supermarket. For more information on the Carib brewery, visitCaribBreweryusa.com. To learn more about the Florida Beer Company and its bar in Cape Canaveral, visitFloridaBeer.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacecoastdaily.com/2021/09/watch-carib-brewery-marketing-director-asa-sealy-highlights-upcoming-events/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos