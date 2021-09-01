Actor Frank Grillo gives insight into his paleo diet and workout routine

What does it take to achieve the physique of an action movie star? For the Marvel Cinematic Universe member and star of The purge Frank Grillo franchise is a refrigerator full of foods that support his paleo diet, a host of daily vitamins, and a daily workout routine of swimming, boxing, resistance training and stretching.

Grillo was featured on the August 30, 2021 episode of “Gym and fridge” through Men’s health. In it, he describes his daily supplement routine, a look at what is allowed in his fridge as well as what will forever stay at bay, and a look at how Grillo maintains his aesthetic physique. Watch the full video below courtesy of Men’s Health’s YouTube channel:

Frank Grillo’s refrigerator

As a follower of the Paleo Diet – that is, focused on foods high in nutrients and high in protein and fat, the foods in Grillo’s fridge are all organic, from his salad dressings to half and half. which he uses in his coffee. Grillo drinks Bulletproof Coffee, a type of high fat keto coffee meant to make the user feel full. One cup of Bulletproof coffee contains 25 grams of fat (of which 21 grams are saturated).

It’s not a setup, it’s actually the way I live my life. It saturates your body with fat and your body is full for six or eight hours.

When it comes to whole foods, Grillo’s fridge is decorated with lean meats (eg, turkey, grass-fed beef), eggs, and greens. Grillo has an affinity for arugula and pancake mix. The video shows several pints of ice cream, fried shrimp and waffles in Grillo’s freezer, which is a concession to keeping her two teenage sons, ages 15 and 17, happy. Non-alcoholic drinks are prohibited in the Grillo house, except on special occasions such as going out with your youngest son.

Cabinet supplement

Here’s a breakdown of the daily vitamins Grillo takes:

Grillo says he tends to flare up a bit from his training. He takes turmeric to combat this.

Comfort food

Daily pancakes aside, Grillo is a “pizza fanatic,” having grown up in New York City with his Italian family. He appreciates a good New York style pizza, that is, a thin, hand-turned crust that can be folded. Grillo puts his money where his mouth is as a pizza geek. He “became a partner in a pizzeria… called Larchmont Pizza”.

Coaching

Grillo prefers to train in the morning and on an empty stomach (aside from Bulletproof Coffee). His warm-up routine consists of three rounds of shadow boxing followed by a few rounds of hitting a water bag, a variation of a heavy bag filled with water rather than sand. Additional cardio for Grillo includes swimming in his pool:

Getting into the pool and doing laps is great. This is probably the best you can do.

Resistance training has been a part of Grillo’s life since childhood. When she was 10, her parents bought her a set of weights. He says he’s always been diet conscious to seek out a certain aesthetic that he thinks “ripped” is the best compliment on his physique. Judging from her current form at 56, this “ripped” aesthetic includes lean muscle with a lot of mobility work on a stability ball.

Despite his affinity for high capacity work in the gym through boxing, swimming, squats and deadlifts, Grillo is not a fan of CrossFit training.

According to IMDB, as of this writing, Grillo has three completed film projects coming out, four in post-production and three more in pre-production. He’s clearly a busy guy in Hollywood, and he keeps his physique in shape to balance it out.

