Socialist actor Ed Asner fought for the job
As tributes pour in for legendary actor Ed Asner, who died on August 29 at the age of 91, many are rightly pointing to his lifelong dedication to left-wing activism. Best known for portraying adorable cranks like Lou Grant and Carl Fredrickson, Asner was also an open opponent of American intervention in Central America in the 1980s, when he was chairman of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).
Although Asner said at the time that his public solidarity with revolutionary left movements in El Salvador and Nicaragua was distinct from his official duties as SAG president, his unionism and principled politics were closely linked. He was a trade unionist who always pushed the labor movement to fight for the rights of all workers, in the United States and around the world.
Asner decided to run for president of the SAG in 1981, in an effort to strengthen the union. The year before, TV and film players had staged a ninety-four-day strike to demand a greater share of the revenue from sales in the emerging cable and video markets. On the picket lines, Asner has established himself as a natural leader and spokesperson for the union.
But when SAG agents finally made a deal to air movies for a year before actors could start receiving residue, Asner was disappointed. He quickly joined a caucus of other grassroots SAG members who wanted to push the union to fight harder for its members.
You are either a union or you are not; either you go on strike for problems and know why you are going on strike, or you don’t, it noted.
Once elected president of SAG, Asner called on big movie stars to unite in solidarity with low-paid, active actors by pushing for a merger with the smaller Screen Extras Guild, an idea of stars like Charlton Heston (him – even former president of SAG) and Robert Conrad mocked elitistically.
Were a guild, not a union, insisted Conrad. How can you have a union where some members earn over a million dollars a year and others less than $ 2,500?
In the midst of the merger debate, Asner began to use his celebrity status to denounce US military aid to violent right-wing forces in Central America, including the military regime of El Salvador and the Nicaraguan Contras, leading him to in conflict with another former president of SAG. : Ronald Reagan.
As Ed Rampell details, Asner’s role in donating funds for medical assistance to the Farabundo Mart National Liberation Front in El Salvador put him in hot water with the political and media establishment, which ultimately led to the cancellation of his CBS series. Lou Grant.
He also generated anger for supporting the controversial air traffic controller strike in 1981, join them on the picket lines and Fund raising to support them after they were all fired by Reagan.
His intra-union opponents like Heston criticized him relentlessly for these actions, but Asner made no apologies.
I don’t regret anything I did, or what I said, or what I stood for, he said. Now, if I sacrifice myself, that’s okay too. I’ve had a wonderful career, and if someone tries to end it because of what I’m doing, so be it.
The majority of SAG members have remained loyal to Asner, re-electing him as union chairman in 1983, though it will be another nine years before the desired merger with the Screen Extras Guild is finally consummated. (SAG would later merge with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists [AFTRA], in 2012.)
During his second term as SAG president, Asner doubled his solidarity activism in Central America by becoming a staunch opponent of the aggressively anti-Communist foreign policy of the AFL-CIO.
For years, the union federation has partnered with the State Department and the CIA to divide foreign unions along the battle lines of the Cold War. This was especially true in Latin America, where the AFL-CIO’s government-funded American Institute for Free Labor Development (AIFLD) had actively undermined leftist movements since the early 1960s.
In the 1980s, the federation leadership was fighting Reagan on domestic issues, but they actually supported Reagan’s policies in Central America. AIFLD was on the ground in El Salvador to try to back up the US-backed counterinsurgency government, while constantly lashing out at the Sandinistas in neighboring Nicaragua. The main institutions of the American labor movement were helping the United States support the violently violent and undemocratic right-wing forces in Central America.
At the 1985 AFL-CIO convention in Anaheim, Asner joined a handful of other national union presidents in denouncing the AIFLD and calling for a better approach to international labor solidarity the first time a open debate on the federation’s foreign policy took place at a convention. .
It doesn’t make me proud to see us bolster the foreign policies of those whose stated goals include the destruction of our own labor movement, Asner said at the convention, referring to Reagan. I love the labor movement and the things it represents. It makes me a more human being. This is the reason why I am here. It is because I love the labor movement that I do not want to see it sullied by a foreign policy that belies our highest ideals.
Thanks in part to Asner’s outspokenness, much of the labor movement broke with AFL-CIO leaders and spoke out against continued military aid to the Contras and the Salvadoran government. On April 25, 1987, up to forty-five thousand grassroots trade unionists from twenty different unions collected on the National Mall, along with tens of thousands more, for demonstration Reagan’s policy in Central America. One of the main speakers at the gathering was Asner.
After completing his second term as union president in 1985, Asner continued to call for a fairer labor movement over the following decades. More recently, he has been one of the main voices challenging a radical overhaul of the SAG-AFTRA health plan.
Different people remember me for different things and that’s great. But, the only thing I hope will be remembered is that I tried to make the world a better place. https://t.co/MkA7NT3Kd9
– Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 8, 2021
The change, which entered into force at the beginning of this year, raised annual earnings eligibility for SAG-AFTRA health care coverage of $ 18,040 to $ 25,950, resulting in the loss of their insurance for nearly twelve thousand of the lowest paid union members, including many elderly people, in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
I am horrified that a union that I love, that I have led, can do this to its members, Asner noted last August, when the healthcare overhaul was announced. It is shameful.
The current union leadership said the move was necessary to prevent the health fund from going bankrupt and highlighted other insurance options for members, such as the new AFL-CIO Medicare Advantage program and the extended COBRA coverage of the American rescue plan.
In December, Asner became the main plaintiff in a lawsuit against the administrators of the SAG-AFTRA health plans, alleging a breach of fiduciary duty and discrimination against the elderly. Earlier this week, a federal judge refuse a motion to dismiss the prosecution.
Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA is in the middle of a stormy election for the union presidency, opposing Matthieu Modine (known for Full Metal Jacket and Strange things) vs. Fran Drescher (star of the ’90s sitcom The nanny). Modin represents a reform caucus backed by Asner before his death, angered by changes to the health plan, while Drescher is supported by the established union leadership. Votes will be counted on September 2.
Whatever the outcome, Asner’s legacy of policy positions and international solidarity will endure, both in SAG-AFTRA and in the broader labor movement.
Different people remember me for different things, and it’s great it tweeted last month. But the only thing I hope will be remembered is that I tried to make the world a better place.
