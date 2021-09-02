Rabalais: Hollywood is a fitting starting point for LSU’s 2021 mystery film | LSU

Welcome to Hollywood!

Everyone who comes to Hollywood has a dream.

Hey sir? Hey, what’s your dream?

Pretty Woman (1990)

It probably won’t surprise you that Hollywood isn’t a real address. Oh, it’s a neighborhood of Los Angeles and a state of mind, but not an actual city like the late Johnny Carsons who jigged a lot of beautiful downtown Burbank (where several movie studios are actually located).

Nonetheless, it beckons, even in a city like LA, constantly plagued by issues like earthquakes, homelessness, and a sky-high cost of living. This is where many have sought to be successful, to become a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It is therefore a place as suitable as any other for the LSU Tigers to begin their 2021 season. A program of big achievements, big dreams but, last season, big disappointments.

Like Los Angeles after a major earthquake, LSU had a frightening shock of reality in 2020. The 2019 season was something fair of Hollywood’s legendary Dream Factory. It could have been typed into a writers’ bunglow on the grounds of the Warner Brothers studio and shot on one of its massive soundstages. As perfect as Captain Jack Sparrow’s larceny smile.

It was, to borrow a movie title, That Championship Season. Stranger comes in from out of town and wins big, like Robert Redford in The Natural. It was Joe Burrow, LSU’s front man and Heisman Trophy winner.

Then came the rest. Let’s just say it wasn’t The Godfather, Part II. More like, Caddyshack II (yeech). The 2020 season was marked by weak leadership within the team, numerous internal conflicts, absolutely no defense, all against the backdrop of the worst public health crisis in a century.

The public health crisis continues if you want to attend LSU’s very first game on Saturday in the legendary Rose Bowl where the UCLA Bruins are waiting, you’ll need to wear a mask or give a pretty compelling reason.

But the guy respects.

At least LSU’s best dude, Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron, like everyone else it seemed with the LSU program, looked away in 2020. He thought he had cracked the code before it all cracked. Like the head of a large studio with a big budget film production on its hands, Orgeron fired directors (Bo Pelini, whom he hired on reputation and not on a winning interview), changed the script and brings in new writers. The offensive mastermind of Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones are tasked with regaining LSU football’s glory just a few years ago, as if they were shooting a remake of Cleopatra or something like that.

Will LSU 2021 be a box office success or a flop? Right now the best movie quote that comes to mind is Shakespeare in Love: I don’t know. It’s a mystery. But this season, Orgerons may depend on the continued management of LSU Dream Factory.

When you watch the three-hour traffic from the Saturday game (it’s both a reference to the infamous Shakespeare and LA traffic), you’ll see a team from LSU fill the big screen with talent on both sides of the ball. But the talent did not help the Tigers avoid the dismal drama which was the worst. Defense. Already. In. LSU. Story. LSU couldn’t stop the pass in 2020 but couldn’t stop the run either. The UCLA rode just over Hawaii for 244 rushing yards in a 44-10 victory last Saturday. Not exactly in Alabama or Florida, the Rainbow Warriors, but it was an impressive start.

Then there is the offense. Max Johnson was a great lineman in 2020, coming off the bench following the season-ending Myles Brennans injury and TJ Finleys’ patchy performance to deliver two winning rounds against Florida and Ole Miss. But with Finley transferred to Auburn and Brennan once again benched by a broken left arm (non-pitcher), is southpaw Johnson ready to be a top man? Not everyone can carry the whole story for an entire season. It’s a mystery.

Hell needs a good supporting cast. Someone on the running back has to be 2018’s Nick Brossette. Someone on the wide receiver has to take the potential heat of a two-team Kayshon Boutte on the wide receiver. The offensive line, by Orgerons’ own admission on Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference, will take a little time to freeze. They’ll need to get carried away quickly, as UCLA looked good (Saturday) on their defensive front. They must be LSU’s fall success.

Will the Tigers be “Legends of the Fall” or will they stumble like someone out of a Three Stooges short?

It’s just time to find out.

At least if LSU’s goal is a dream season, he’s found the right place to start.

This is Hollywood, the land of dreams.

Some dreams come true, some don’t.

There is always time to dream, so keep dreaming.