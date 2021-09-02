



In a small news item that mixes sci-fi space exploration with real space exploration, United States today reports Star Trek: Voyager Actor Tim Russ helped NASA locate an asteroid for an upcoming mission. Russ, who played Lieutenant Commander Tuvok on Traveler, was one of five citizen astronomers who helped locate the mysterious rock. One that could give a deep (space) glimpse into the past of our solar systems. Russ, who spoke with United States today, said it was part of a brand network of telescopes Unistellar has established. In preparation for NASA’s upcoming Lucy mission, Unistellar sent a bugle call to its members. In the post, Unistellar asked astronomers to help locate Patroclus; a member of the binary asteroid (bottom) which is itself a member of the Jupiter Trojans. That is, a large group of asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun. Unistellar asked those who are available, those with clear skies and time to come out and follow Patroclus Russ. United States today. I was available, I had a clear sky, and I had a clear view of the object. Because there are only certain people who will be able to see it depending on where they are. Russ explained the tracking process, which relies on the Unistellars telescope with an integrated GPS. Basically all the actor had to do was place the telescope relative to the star field in the sky. Then he pushed in the object he wanted to see and the telescope moved to observe it on its own. The oscilloscope was then able to superimpose images of the asteroid to give it much more detail than anyone would otherwise see with the naked eye and through a telescope. An illustration of two bumpy and bumpy asteroids orbiting the darkness of space. Nasa The actor said United States today which contributes to Lucie mission is important for him because it will help us to understand our origins. Indeed, the Lucy probe will complete an astonishing 12-year journey to eight different asteroids. Each of them that NASA calls time capsules of the solar system dating back to four billion years ago. Which is very long. Even for a Vulcan. Featured Image: CBS Media Ventures The post office STAR TREK: VOYAGER actor Tim Russ helps NASA spot an asteroid appeared first on Nerdist.

