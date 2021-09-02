Camila Cabello and Billy Porter in Cinderella Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Cinderella suffers from a host of issues, but his real curse is terrible timing. If this most recent reboot, with its muscular feminist message, had been released decades ago, it might have had a chance to be subversive. But it’s 2021, and additions to the cluttered and disappointing realm of #girlboss narratives require a bit more style and depth to keep even young audiences engaged.

Written and Created by Kay Cannon (Perfect), this new but not so improved Cinderella recast the heroine (played by Camila Cabello) into a career-oriented woman. In the rare moments that her demanding stepmom (Idina Menzel) and barely miserable stepsisters (Maddie Baillio as Anastasia and Charlotte Spencer as Drisella) don’t cry out for her, Cinderella hides in her basement, sketching dresses. She wants to be a designer and, judging by the pages strewn across her desk and stuck to the walls of her sun-drenched basement bedroom, she looks like she’s on the verge of making that dream come true. This ambitious and quick-witted Cinderella has no time for a prince.

Release date: Friday September 3

To throw: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine

Director-screenwriter: Kay Canon Rated PG-13, 1 hour 53 minutes

As promising as this premise may sound, Cinderella succumbs to the weight of his intentions, and even his formidable actors – Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan – cannot save him. It lacks the magic and elegance, the magnetic qualities that made Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1997 reboot, for example, irresistible. In this version of the film, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, a black Cinderella marries a Filipino prince (Paolo Montalban). Her feminism isn’t reduced to a choice between a man and a career, and when her future royal husband asks her how to treat a girl, the shy but assertive Cinderella says, “Like a person, with kindness and respect.” By comparison. , with its clenched script and uninspired production, the new Cinderella goes down like a medicine.

The musical film opens with the townspeople singing “Rhythm Nation” by Janet Jackson and Cinderella herself singing the classic “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree. The energetic medley – one of many throughout the film, all arranged by Keith Harrison – is a timely shortcut, pushing viewers in the right emotional direction. Here you should feel optimistic and inspired, there sad but hopeful. Despite the talented performances (I’m sure the soundtrack album will be a success), the music doesn’t help make sense of the rules governing this fictional universe.

In this world, where mother-in-law and step-sisters cruelty is considerably softened, the script doubles as an extended motivational Instagram post. “I think you are so pretty, but honestly it doesn’t matter what I think, no matter what people think,” Cinderella says affectionately to a stepsister as they gaze at their reflections in the mirror. “What matters is how you feel when you look at yourself in the mirror.” When Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) and Cinderella first meet in the town square, the latter, disguised as a commoner, asks him why women should be allowed to own businesses. An irritated Cinderella rolls her eyes before exclaiming triumphantly, “We women give birth, we run entire households. We can certainly run a business, it doesn’t have to be that difficult! ” Cinderella possesses enough self-awareness to time his own ridicule, and statements like these are sprinkled throughout the film with a wink and a smile. But without the basis of a reliable narrative (after all, children aren’t stupid) the jokes don’t fall.

Or Cinderella could have made a splash, but that is not the case in its design elements. It’s hard to see the big picture of the sets and costumes, which feel like they’ve been picked at random and put together without giving too much thought to how it all would work in the story world. Nothing defies expectations and everything looks cheap: the palace decor abuses the use of velvet and gold, and the royals – except for the prince’s sister, Gwen (Tallulah Greive ) – wears rigid clothes that do not tickle the imagination; the townspeople, for the most part, wear muted colors. However, there are hints of what might have been, like when Cinderella’s Fairy Godfather (played by Porter) cradles a structured orange diamond-studded room that is matched only by the actor’s vibrant presence.

As a big budget movie with a star-studded cast, Cinderella meets the relatively low bar set by most contemporary reboots, but that doesn’t make it any less disappointing. The classic fairy tale and its simple yet powerful lessons on self-confidence, perseverance, and the power of the imagination provide an alluring foundation for ambitious and visually stunning storytelling. It’s sad that looking at this version you can’t tell.