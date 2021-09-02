Simu Liu manifests his destiny in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

The world will soon meet a new superhero an actor Simu liu spent years wanting to play.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Liu is the hero, the son of the leader of a mystical China-centered terrorist organization called the Ten Rings.

Trained by his father to be an assassin, Shang-Chi turns his back on his father’s expectations and attempts to rebuild a life before realizing his true purpose.

Ahead of the film’s opening in theaters this week, Lius’ face is plastered on billboards in every major city like Los Angeles. The actor says he dreamed of staring in a movie like this when he started his career eight years ago, but seeing his resemblance all over town causes anxiety, especially the huge billboard. display on Sunset Boulevard.

I think I’m really aware of how few faces I’ve seen in my life that look like me on movie posters, he says. Representation, of course, is important and meaningful. I just can’t get used to it.

In 2014, Liu tweeted Marvel and asked when the MCU will include an Asian American superhero. Executives at Marvel Studio didn’t read the tweet he sent to around 27 subscribers, he says, but it did mark Liu expressing his dreams as an actor.

Liu encourages people to express their ambitions out loud and give themselves permission to pursue their dreams.

I feel like so often we have these dreams and ambitions within us and we kill them before we can even say them out loud because we judge them, he says. But I feel like everyone has something about them that they always wanted to try to pursue.

“Shang-Chi includes subtle but powerful messages about identity and the choices people make to assimilate. The hero is forced to come to terms with his heritage and through this a superhero is born.

Growing up, Liu said he wanted to hide his Asianism at times like when children made fun of his smelly lunch. The micro-attacks and more overt racism made him feel inferior and like he had no place.

When he got involved in the arts, Liu started talking more about representation and realized how much the media feeds stereotypes about Asians. Seeing these representations as a child had an impact on his self-esteem and self-confidence, he says.

When I turned on the TV as a kid, the Asian characters I saw reflected on me were very stereotypical, he says. They were characters created through a predominantly white gaze, which meant that they were often caricatures.

Shang-Chi’s original comics contain a number of stereotypes, including the hero’s father, Fu Manchu.

When Liu first joined the project, he asked how the film would deal with stereotypes in the comics. Destiny director Daniel Cretton has explained the plan to build a new story and a new father figure around what happens in the comics, Liu says.

Something as simple as seeing an Asian American male star in a movie like Shang-Chi allows society to see Asian men as powerful, desirable, and a yearning for possibility.