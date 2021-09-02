Every new and old MCU actor





The following contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If? Episode 4 A brand new episode of the Marvel animated series What if…? has arrived, and this one features the smallest voice cast yet. Episode 4 of the Marvel Studios show, titled “What if… Doctor Strange Loses His Heart Instead of His Hands?” Is a Doctor Strange-centric episode, but it has a relatively contained whole as it chronicles the story of the supreme sorcerer to change the past. In this timeline, Jeffrey wright‘s The Watcher watches over Dr. Stephen Strange in his car crash with a companion – Christine Palmer – with whom he is in a relationship. She dies in the crash while he survives, and it is his death that inspires him to seek out the Ancient One and become a wizard himself. Once trained, he tries to go back in time and change the past, only to realize that Christine’s death is a “fixed point” on the timeline and is therefore irremovable. While the previous episodes of What if…? featured some pretty significant redesigns, Episode 4 brings back all of the major players. Here are the MCU actors who reprise their roles in animated form in this episode: Doctor Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch Christine Palmer – Rachel McAdams Wong – Benedict wong The Elder – Tilda swinton Christine Everhart – Leslie Bibb Image via Marvel Studios It was undoubtedly easier to sign Cumberbatch, McAdams and Wong as they renewed their contracts to return for the sequel to the feature film. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which finished production earlier this year. And Swinton, who first appeared in Doctor strange and reprized his role in Avengers: Endgame, probably had at least one more option on his contract to reappear in a Marvel property. Heck, they even asked Leslie Bibb to reprise her role as reporter Christine Everhart from Iron Man and Iron man 2 – that’s a pretty important reminder. As for new additions, the only major new character in this episode is O’Bengh, who is voiced by Ike Amadi, a voice actor whose credits range from Troll hunters at the video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales. O’Bengh’s character is from Marvel Comics and, as seen in this episode, is the keeper of the lost Cagliostro library. KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here’s What Airs Next On Disney +

